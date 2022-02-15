A Nigerian lady has gone on LinkedIn to share how she invested in her development to earn more in life

Not satisfied with her N80,000 salary at her first job, the lady began taking more courses and applying for jobs

In less than a year of sending out applications and putting more into self-development, she got a better paying job

A Nigerian lady, Toyinsola Toye, has gone on LinkedIn to express dismay at some paltry salaries people collect.

She revealed that after NYSC, her first job paid her N80,000 though it was N90,000 on paper. She said it was from that she saved her N160,000 yearly house rent.

The lady said her first job paid her the sum of N80,000. Photo source: LinkedIn/Toyinsola Toye.

Source: UGC

I knew I deserved better

At that point, she already had her ICAN qualification. Toyinsola revealed that she was also pushing out her CV to other outfits because she knew she deserved better.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Her effort eventually paid off. She got a job that paid about 5x more than what she was getting. The lady said:

"I invested in my personal development (both time and money) so when people say it takes money to make more money I hope you understand now."

I stayed frugal despite earning more

Toyinsola stated that despite making more money, she never changed her lifestyle until after some years. She advised people on the need to invest in themselves so that they can earn better.

Nigerians took to her comment section to seek more pieces of advice. Below are some of their reactions:

Oladayo Amed Idris said:

"Nice story! However, consider yourself blessed. For various reasons, many people have a lot of qualifications but are nonetheless unable to succeed."

Esther Nwaiwu said:

"So glad I saw this wisdom packed post with tips that do save lives. Please could you tell more on the free courses available online?"

Evaristus Iorkohol said:

"This is insightful. As a fresh graduate looking for job; I went to seek for a position in a school to at least have something doing to increase my level of experience."

ADEDOYIN ODUMBO said:

"I agree wirh you dear. Its a price that must be paid if you want to remain relevant in your career path."

Philip Akinola said:

"There are high income skills people can learn as well but we are just too keen to making fast money and skipping process."

Nigerian man earning little breaks up with lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Chinedu Ihekwoaba, went online to narrate how his ex-girlfriend once asked him for N20,000 for her birthday when he was only earning N19,800 as corps member years ago.

He said his total earning monthly was N29,800 if he considers the N10,000 he was getting from his primary place of assignment.

The man tried and gave her N15,000, leaving N14800 from his salary to sustain himself for the month. She however did not appreciate the money and he ended the relationship.

Source: Legit.ng