A Nigerian man, Ademola H Adigun, who believes that juju is not effective has asked people to follow science instead

In showing how the traditional power is useless, the man said it could not save our forefathers from colonisation

Many people who reacted to his post agreed with him while some tried to make a case for the potency of juju

A Nigerian man, Ademola H Adigun, on Wednesday, February 9, made a case for the worship of science instead of juju.

He said despite the fact that all our ancestors were fortified with supernatural powers, a few white men “with guns and sense” colonised them.

The man revealed that there is nothing like juju. Photo source: Ademola H Adigun

Source: Facebook

Science has done more for us

Ademola went ahead to say that when the late MKO Abiola was imprisoned, he thought some Yoruba elders would break him free with all their juju powers.

He said:

“What is the use of juju if it can’t better your life? Liberate you or make you invincible?”

The Nigerian man urged people to worship science, saying it has done more for the nation than ogun, obatala and the rest.

What social media users are saying

His post quickly sparked reactions as netizens shared their different opinions.

Olu Jab said:

"If Juju is modernised and proper documentation is introduced, it is not different from science."

Peter Omoniyi Gidado said:

"And our dear Sunday Igboho, with all his Juju is still in detention since last year. Did Juju suddenly turn its back at him when he crossed the border to the Benin Republic?"

Lanre Qrested said:

"JuJu(spiritual powers) is a type of power. Wisdom is a type of power. Money is a type of power. If you have one and don't have the other two the person who has the three will overwhelm you."

Maryam Dhikrullah said:

"My own is that all this our people that said they've juju should please help us do something about the insecurity we are facing."

Ashola Kunle Ilie said:

"Even if all the juju are not working, “magun” work well and have killed many."

Man challenged people to juju competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man was advised to reflect properly before going along with his plan to host a competition for juju practitioners across Nigeria.

The man identified as Gbenga Adewoyin said those who claim that they have juju powers are fake. He, therefore, asked them to come and display the potency of their juju and win the sum of N1 million.

Gbenga said he has conducted investigations and discovered that the claims of the potency of charms are all fake.

Source: Legit.ng