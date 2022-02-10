I'm Still Shocked at Myself: Young Lady Says as She Buys Big Beautiful House in Lagos, Shares Cute Photos
- A young Nigerian lady has celebrated becoming the latest landlady in town as she acquired a new house in Lagos
- Sharing photos of the magnificent edifice on social media, the techie dedicated the house to her father
- The hardworking lady remarked that the new feat still comes as a shock to her and revealed that she had also built a house in the village
A young lady has taken to social media to show off the fine house she recently acquired in Lagos.
In a Facebook post, the excited techie identified as Ekwutosinam Ada Nsukka remarked that it is not just any house but a big one at that.
She had built a house in the village for her family
Ekwutosinam went on to reveal that she had also built a house in the village for her family and was overjoyed to finally have her own.
Dedicating the house to her father, the lady stated that the feat still comes as a shock to her.
Her post read in part:
"On the first day of February I became a house owner in Lagos. Not just a house, but a big fine house. I am still shocked at myself and what I'd become.
"I promised to share the kinda building my mum and siblings were staying before I built the village house, now I am going to add my own house to the pixmix."
Netizens celebrate the new homeowner
Olumide GlowVille said:
"Omo!! Tech money dey enter my eyes ooo. This is amazing!!
"Congratulations Ekwy!!!"
Olubukola Ozone wrote:
"Wowww! Big congratulations to you, my person. More wins, in Jesus name."
Oge Ugwu Walter stated:
"Wow.... I can’t contain my joy.
"Congratulations to you I’m proud of you sis. Keep doing us proud."
Agonsi P. Ogechi Uche remarked:
"Wow... Congratulations to you dear.. You've continued to soar despite all the challenges... Keep winning."
Uzoma Achu opined:
"Omg!!! Ekwwwwwyyyyyýyyyyyyyif this isn't Grace and smart work,i dunno again. Wow God is good and He will continue to lift you. Congratulations sis."
