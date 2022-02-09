Young Lady Who Works As Heavy Truck & Excavator Driver for Living Inspires Many Online
- An amazing Ghanaian lady has surprised many with videos of her doing works many thoughts were reserved for men
- Grace Tivlyn Adomako Asamoah as her name goes works as a heavy-duty truck and excavators operator
- Legit.ng has put together some of the most heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians in the comment section of Grace's eye-popping videos
Grace Tivlyn Adomako Asamoah, a hardworking Ghanaian lady who works as a heavy-duty driver at Jospong Group of Companies recently shared some media files of herself working and this has inspired many social media users.
A hardworking lady
On her TikTok handle, @gracetivlyn, the relentless lady who describes herself as a simple lady showed how she goes about some of her daily duties by operating trucks and excavators.
A compilation video she made amazed so many people that they were shared and viewed by tens of thousands of people by the time of this publication.
Grace is also a former female bus driver at Aayalolo Transport System- Ghana and an alumnus of G-Health Consult.
Social media reactions
Below were some of the thoughts Ghanaians shared in the comment section of the post.
Papa Damoah said:
"l love women who drive heavy duty vehicles keep up dear."
Papa HA Tetteh indicated:
"I love to see ladies drive. When a lady drives you, you’re safe. I’ve not heard ladies getting accident. It always the men."
Princess Jewel Andy-Asare mentioned:
"Bravo. I appreciate humans like you. Not urgent 2k slay akomfem who don't want to work like a bulldozer but they want to spend elephant money. Bravo. GOD bless you."
B Maame stated:
"Wow, u remind me of my friend Amira. she's one lady I m proud of and now I see u, proud of you too."
Graduate riding keke
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian graduate, Amarachi Ihezie, whose story went viral for being a keke driver despite having a university degree spoke about her life.
Amarachi said that when she first informed her friends that she wanted to be a driver, they laughed and said that she is going into a male-dominated profession.
They advised her against it as they said she should stick to being a teacher. The graduate said her decision became an interesting topic among people.
Source: Legit.ng