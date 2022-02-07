Tony Irungu was a passenger, and he forgot his bag in the car with KSh 90k (N330,013.20), phone worth KSh 100k (N366,681.34) and other items

The driver of the car, Blessed Bena, reached him out and delivered the forgotten bag without touching anything in it

Irungu took to social media to thank Bana for his honesty and he confirmed he had found everything just as he placed them inside the bag

A driver identified as Blessed Bena has won the hearts of many after demonstrating a rare honesty.

Uber driver, Blessed Bena (l) returns KSh 90k, phone to his passenger Tony Irungu (r). Photo: Blessed Bena/ Tony Irungu.

Utmost honesty

In a Facebook post seen by Legit.ng, Bena revealed that one of his passengers identified as Tony Irungu forgot his bag in the car with KSh 90k (N330,013.20) and an expensive phone worth KSh 100k (N366,681.34).

Bena stated he was surprised that when he reached out to him, he didn't seem bothered. He instead asked him to deliver the forgotten bag in his free time.

"Yesterday a rider forgot his bag in the cub with KSh 90k and over KSh 100k and he didn't even seem pressured. It's me who texted him to ask him to collect the missing bag and he told me to deliver in my free time. How much should I demand as a payment," Bena posed.

Irungu published a follow-up post as he thanked the honest driver and confirmed that he found everything that was in the bag.

"Thank you so much, Blessed Bena. You are an amazing persona. I have received everything as I left including cash, phone, passport and ID. God bless you," Irungu posted.

Man praised for returning money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Olasupo Abideen, was celebrated for his honesty after he returned the sum of $2397 (N991,159.50) in August 2021.

According to the man in a Facebook post, the money was mistakenly paid into his account by a company he was working for.

He said what he did was a normal thing but our society has become so rotten that such an honest act is frowned at. Olasupo’s act caught the attention of the Gani Fawehinmi Integrity Awards and he was given a plaque on Friday, December 10.

