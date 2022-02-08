A kind man touched the life of an old homeless man as he took him in, bathed him, and gave him clean clothes

After he shaved the man's dirty white hair that had not been cleaned for days, the homeless man looked different

Many people on Instagram showered praises on the helper as they kept saying God will reward him abundantly

A young man known as Popatbhai_Ahir on Instagram has put a big smile on the face of a homeless old man. He took him off the street and changed his life.

In a video shared on his page, after inviting the old man to his NGO, Popatbhai Foundation, the first thing he did was to cut all his hair.

Many people praised his effort and prayed for him. Photo source: Popatbhai_Ahir

What a transformation

After that, he took him to the bathroom and bathed him. The next he did was to change him out of his dirty clothes.

When he brought the old man out, he was looking all clean and transformed. You will almost not recognise him.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 8 million views with more than 200,000 comments.

bhati2080 said:

"God bless you man."

radhika_zadafiya said:

"U are such a great person."

sakshi_sharma9634 said:

"I am literally crying..."

m_j_e_t_h_w_a_23_10 said:

"You are doing great job man, God blessss to youuu and your team."

crazy_lucky_x47 said:

"Real hero sir, everyone forever Help old poor men, God bless you."

abhijeet_73345 said:

"I love you brother brother."

Young man transformed boy's life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the organiser of Chess in the Slum initiative, Tunde Onakoya, again changed the life of a young boy who he met under the Oshodi bridge.

In a Twitter post, the man revealed that he met Toheeb when he was organising a chess competition. When he asked the boy to smile for the camera, he became insecure because of his missing frontal teeth.

Toheeb lost them in a bus accident. Tunde and his team took him to a dentist and they got his teeth fixed. A transformation photo shared online showed the boy with a beautiful smile.

