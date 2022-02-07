A young Nigerian lady, Timisola, filmed her dad's reactions to her sister going on an underwater adventure

The father would not listen that the adventure was safe when he heard they went 30 feet deep into the water

Many said the man is a typical Nigerian parent who will always be concerned about his children's wellbeing

The sister of a young lady known as Timisola on Instagram has revealed how her dad reacted to her sister going underwater.

When the man saw the video, he shouted and said that there are more dangers underwater than above it.

The father screamed when he heard his daughter went underwater. Photo source: @itstimiduhh

Source: Instagram

Thirty feet down!

The man shouted:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"Look at her underwater and she was not breathing!"

The father went on and said that the lady never told him she was going under the water. He funnily added that astronauts go to space instead because of aquatic dangers.

When the lady told her father she was only thirty feet deep under the water, he was furious that she would trivialise such a depth.

Watch the video below:

When the video was reshared by @krakstv, it gathered over 2,000 reactions with more than 90,000 likes.

Dramatic father

Below are some of the comments

ifyezy said:

"It’s not even funny. No child of mine should play with me like dis. I didn’t kill my mother oo."

_meedae said:

"My mommy must not even hear of it, you want to give her hypertension."

emjay_regal said:

"Ordinary Covid vaccine, I still have to explain over and over to my dad exactly why I took it. African parents don't have mind for all these ó."

crownthecook_ said:

"My mum will faint, he is acting like my mum, very dramatic."

barbia_pride said:

"U are blessed if you have loving and caring parent."

kiye_collections said:

"I trust African fathers."

Mother and daughter danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful young lady showed off her dance moves to DJ YK's Warisi Cruise in a video shared on Instagram, and Nigerians were entertained on Instagram.

While dancing, her mother came into the filming and started copying her daughter's dance moves in a playful choreography.

What amazed people was that the mother was carrying a plate of eggs. Many Instagram users said that they love the kind of relationship between mother and daughter.

Source: Legit.ng