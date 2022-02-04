Jeremiah Ekuma, the viral Lagos bottled water hawker, has celebrated entering an aeroplane for the first time in his life

The young man who would be resuming his undergraduate studies at Ebonyi State University shared snaps from the historic moment

Social media users couldn't help but gush as they marvelled at how fast Jeremiah life changed in an instant

The viral Lagos bottled hawker identified as Jeremiah Ekuma has marked breaking a record in his life as he boarded an aeroplane for the first time.

The excited young man shared photos on his Instagram page in which he posed with an aeroplane behind him with the caption:

"It is my first time boarding a plane. The journey to greatness."

A rare video also showed him inside an aeroplane.

His admission has been reinstated

The kind-hearted young man who came to the limelight after a video of him offering money to inmates in a correctional service vehicle went viral was offered a scholarship by businessman Obi Cubana.

In a fresh update he shared as regards his education, Jeremiah is seen posing with the Dean, Student Affairs of Ebonyi State University as he expressed delight at the prospect of returning to school after his admission was reinstated.

Nigerians react

@ikaydardison said:

"All these good deeds would find it’s way back to you likewise the bad."

@tiasluxuryng_backup_page remarked:

"See what doing good genuinely has brought to him,greater heights champs."

@iamritex stated:

"Grace found him. His story will never remain the same. Never again! Congratulations to him. This is the real "from grass to grass" story."

@harjokehh opined:

"So happy for u...indeed God's grace found u. God bless everyone involved in this your journey to greatnessI like how u always acknowledge God first each, keep holding on to God."

Moment Obi Cubana finally met Jeremiah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the cute moment Obi Cubana finally met the viral Lagos hawker in person.

Upon meeting Obi, Jeremiah immediately prostrates but receives a pat on the back from the businessman who appeared to be engrossed in a phone call. Obi then walked away with an assurance of a proper meeting between him and the hawker.

At the meeting proper which had media personality Daddy Freeze and a female entrepreneur present, Obi praised the hawker for the gesture to the inmates as he remarked that people also passed by the prisoners but didn't feel the need to show them some love. R

