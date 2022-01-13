A male hawker treated prisoners in a correctional service vehicle in Ajah, Lagos to a pleasant surprise

The bottled water seller was captured reportedly sharing 70% of the money on him to the prisoners

With his bottled water balanced on his head, the young Nigerian man went from window to window handing out the cash

Nigerians have showered encomiums on a male hawker after his kind gesture to prisoners in a vehicle went viral on social media.

In a heartwarming video shared on Instagram, the Nigerian man who made a living hawking bottled water approached a parked correctional service bus filled with prisoners.

He reportedly gave 70% of the money on him Photo Credit: Phongthorn Hiranlikhit, Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

With his bottled water wares balanced on his head, the hawker handed out wads of cash to the prisoners window by window.

The incident was reported to have taken place in the course of a traffic jam in Ajah area of Lagos.

The recorder of the video was said to have taken the hawker's phone to get his account details but videoed the incident because it was heart melting.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@adekola_omobolanle remarked:

"Wow I pray he should be uplift & may his destiny helper locate him soon this is the definition of if he has more he would be generous for life & willing to help those below him."

@kiddokinging stated:

"Giveaway without no shout it a blessing for him and his generation not some people here they want the world to know they do Giveaway."

@princewilson_ opined:

"And he wasn’t doing it for the camera or paparazzi crewthis is genuine kindness. God bless you and multiply you in 1000 folds my gee."

@adrenalynjunky thought:

"A clear example dat u do not have to own d world to show kindness. Some pple feel u must b at a certain level to do des acts therefore they are always begging bxoz dey feel others have it all. I hope his act of kindness teaches you otherwise. God bless him."

@officialbobbyfredrick__ said:

"If he can do this when he has nothing , won't he do more when he has more to give ?... God bless these people with these type of heart na them be daily light angels."

Man takes hawker out for lunch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had taken a hawker out for lunch with part of his salary.

In a post seen on the Facebook page of TroTro Diaries, the man's account has been shared, highlighting his quest to continue the customer-client relationship his grandmother had with the physically challenged man.

The good Samaritan revealed his grandmother was a regular customer of the hawker - Bra Amos - though others came to her for her to buy their products.

While on his way from the bank one day, the man recalled seeing Amos sitting quietly under a shed.

''I asked him what's wrong and if he was okay. He said he was okay and was taking a little rest before continuing hawking."

