Nigerian socialite Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana has finally met with the internet sensation and hawker Ekuma Jeremiah

The kindhearted hawker was star-struck as he came face to face with the business mogul and prostrated to show reverence

At the meeting which had media personality Daddy Freeze present, Obi Cubana hailed the young man for his kindness to the inmates that has launched him to limelight

Internet sensation and hawker Ekuma has finally met in person his soon-to-be benefactor Obi Iyiegbu alias Obi Cubana.

The two recently met at an undisclosed location days after Obi Cubana offered Jeremiah scholarship up to master's level as well as employment in any of his establishments.

The young man was star-struck Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @rockyemmyphotography

Source: Instagram

The hawker was star-struck

A young man, Ojo Emmanuel of @rockyemmyphotography, who is hailed for the viral video interview that told the hawker's story shared videos capturing Jeremiah's meeting with Obi Cubana.

Social media users hail the development

@simihsfood4all remarked:

"@rockyemmyphotography you are truly the angel in human form,your heart is larger than life itself,God will honour you too.its really a moving touching coincidence."

@samiyonews thought:

"The guardian spirits of those prisoners stood by this dude saying u must break through for what u did for us and they still never left @rockyemmyphotography Cox God use him to bring everything to reality ❤️❤️ stay true to yourself anytime any day, there's always a break through days ahead."

@nkese.eyo said:

"Tears rolled out of my eyes seeing this I pray God strengthen this young man and help him. More and more."

@workingcissp wrote:

"These are conversations that changes everything…man is empowered forever! Don’t be deceived this event started from the realm unseen! God smiled at Jeremiah and now, his life will never stay the same!"

