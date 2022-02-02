A South African woman shared with her followers how she corrected a payment blunder after the cashier got her transaction amount wrong

In the Twitter post, she revealed receipts showing how a cashier at a school transacted R790 (N21,758.50) instead of R7900 (N217,585.04)

Many online users commended how she returned to the school to correct the error and pay the difference

An honest woman took to social media to share how she corrected a payment blunder after the cashier got her transaction amount wrong recently.

A woman shared receipts of the difference she went back topay after the cashier made a mistake with the amounts. Image: @nubian6 / Twitter

Source: Twitter

A kind woman

@nubian6 shared photos of receipts showing how a cashier at a school transacted R790 (N21,758.50) instead of R7900 (N217,585.04). She soon noticed the slip-up and returned to the school to pay the difference.

While some users said the error would have been picked up anyway, many online users commended her on her good deed and acknowledged that she spared the cashier a lot of trouble at work.

Check out some social media users comments on the tweet:

People praised her

@XabiWoods wrote:

“Looking at that "Prestige College" makes me think it's the same difference really, they were going to pick it up and you were going to have to come back and make the payment anyways, it's not like you bought food at some random grocery store where they'll never see you again.”

@___Mthembu asked:

“You reading this comment of mine right now, were you gonna go back?”

@Yeyethu_Baballo commented:

“It's a school, you literally had to pay because they would've picked it up. It's not like a teller at a supermarket where they'd have to cover the difference.”

@Deejay32362739 said:

“You just saved someone's job. She was going to pay the difference and get suspended and finally fired for such.”

@__wenzie reacted:

“My friend once did this when she was a cashier. They tracked and called the client, and the client said it wasn't her fault they were incompetent. The money was deducted from her salary.”

@muimbi_princem commented:

“You did very well. You just saved someone's job. And also maybe they will pick it up later then run the cameras and bank transaction and called you over again. But bravo. That's being a human.”

Another transaction gone wrong

