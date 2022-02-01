Mustapha Gajibo originally wanted to study Electrical Engineering at the University of Maiduguri. However, he was offered General Agriculture against his wish.

He studied the course up to 300 level after which he left the school to pursue his passion for electric cars. Recently, his amazing story went viral. Gajibo produces electric cars, electric tricycles, and generating sets in Maiduguri.

Mustapha has been described as a genius. Photo credit: Mustapha Gajibo

He talks about his background

My name is Mustapha Abubakar Gajibo. I'm the MD of Phoenix Renewables Ltd. I am from Borno state, Dikwa local government to be precise. I am 29-years-old. I'm married to 2 beautiful wives and I have 3 children.

About his education

I started my primary school in Bauchi state and finished it and also did my secondary school in Maiduguri, I joined the University of Maiduguri in 2012 and I wasn’t given my preferred course which was electrical engineering which I manage to combine my work with schooling up to 300 level, then I took the bold step to drop off and dedicate my full time and commitments into the renewable energy business, now I have joined National Open University to further my education.

When did you start producing electric cars?

We started building electric vehicles in 2017 when we first built our electric tricycle prototype and subsequently built many more electrics which are still in service around the country. We then moved into building electric buses and saloon cars recently.

Where did you learn the skill?

I learned out of my passion for renewable energy development right from my childhood. I started by installing inverters for homes, schools, offices, and businesses. Through that, I learned a lot of skills in battery technology which led to the building of electric cars.

Are your cars 100% locally made?

Yes. All the electrification processes of these cars are done locally here in Maiduguri, Borno state capital to be precise. And I'm so proud to say that all the technicians involved in the project were locally sourced and trained here. Although, most of the materials we used in the building of these electric vehicles are sourced abroad. As an indigenous company, we are always exploring ways to increase locally sourced materials and also bring down the cost of production.

Are people buying your cars?

Yes, we have had so many interesting buyers most especially the electric tricycles and the city electric bus. So far, we have sold 15 tricycles and 7 buses to individuals which have already started generating revenues for them. And these vehicles are under warranty.

How about the government? Any support?

Yes, we have reached out to so many government agencies whose mandates are to help start-ups like us, but we are yet to get any commitments from them. We have also met with the Borno State Governor who has promised us his maximum support to upscale our production, we being an indigenous company from Borno state.

We heard you convert cars and Keke engines to electric generators. Tell us more, please?

Yes! The engines we took out from the buses were also converted to a soundproof 12kw generator which we also made to work on LPG instead of petrol for efficiency.

