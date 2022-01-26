Daniel Ofonime Ete an indigen of Akwa Ibom state secured a job in Asaba, Delta state and had to travel there to resume duties

A kind Nigerian identified as Harrison Gwamnishu has secured a temporal accommodation for a man who was stranded in Asaba, Delta state. The stranded man named Daniel Ofonime Ete had gone to Asaba to resume duties at his new workplace.

Daniel is said to be a dialysis technician who just got a new job at a hospital in the Delta state capital. Since he was new there, he had no place to stay.

Mr Harrison came in to help out. Photo credit: @harrison_gwamnishu & Daniel Ofonime

Help comes Daniel's way

Help came his way when Gwamnishu got wind of his plight. Sharing the story on Instagram, Mr Gwamnishu wrote:

"Got tagged last night by Samantha Joseph and others informing me about a young graduate Daniel who secured a job in Asaba. He came into Asaba and had no shelter. He has been sleeping on the floor and had no money to rent accommodation or pay for a hotel."

"Earlier today, I reached out to him and directed him to my office, later took him to a Hotel and paid for 7 days till my agent secure an apartment for him. A bed sitter in Asaba is not more than N200,000. Haven paid N56,000 for his temporal shelter and N10,000 for feeding, I wil also be supporting his rent with extra N50,000 for his accommodation."

How I was disappointed by a friend when I got to Asaba

When Legit.ng contacted Daniel, he said he had planned to stay with a friend in the city, but that he got disappointed when he was already in town. He said the friend told him it won't be possible to accommodate him.

According to him, he passed the night on the floor with the Keke Marwa rider that carried him in the evening. His words:

"I had employment in Asaba and I was stranded when I got there because the person I wanted staying with disappointed me. He ain't taking my calls but texted me that the family is around. I was stranded on Sunday evening."

Daniel, an electrical electronics graduate of Heritage Polytechnic, Eket said he is very grateful to Mr Harrison who favoured him.

See Harrison's post below:

Social media users react

When Gwamnishu shared the story, social media users took to the comment section to share their views. A few are sampled below:

@amilahoit wrote:

"My GOD!!! That person that blacklisted him has been put to shame. Praise the LORD!!!"

@berachah_classiq said:

"God bless you sir, and God bless everyone contributing to this."

@nkechi_maureen_celestine commented:

"You are truly a wonderful person, God will keep on blessing you."

