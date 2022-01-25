Kindness Runs in His Blood: Young Man Who Has Only Few Months to Live Donates Life Savings to Save a Kid
- A teenager has wowed many online with the love and kindness he has demonstrated towards a fellow human
- Rhys Langford who is suffering from bone cancer has been told he has only a few months to live
- When he heard of Jacob Jones, another child suffering from cancer, he donated his life savings to help save his life
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
When he was 18, Rhys Langford was diagnosed with bone cancer. Although he has gone through 16-month chemotherapy to correct the condition, it turned out the disease returned.
Now, Rhys has been told by his doctors that he has only a few months to live on earth because the disease has taken a serious toll on his health.
He hears of another kid suffering from cancer
Just recently, Rhys heard of a kid who lives in the same town of Ebbw Vale, Wales as himself. The 6-year-old kid named Jacob Jones is also fighting cancer.
Grammy Award winner recounts how many times he has failed in life, puts it on notice board for people to see
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Rhys immediately set up a GoFundMe for Jones and also made a personal donation of 1000 pounds to enable the kid to get treatment.
Why I made the donation
On why he decided to donate the huge amount to Jones, Rhys wrote:
"As many of you know, I started my cancer journey when I was 18. Reading about Jacob and his own fight and his cancer relapse has really upset me. I know nothing can be done for me now, but as one of my last wishes, I would like to help Jacob and help him fight this awful disease."
Social media users hail Rhys for his show of love and kindness
The post has made many emotional online. People who commented on the post shared on Instagram by @ladbible praised Rhys for his care. Some of the comments go as follows:
I've been getting customers daily, shipping out of the country - Shoemaker speaks after he went viral onliine
@duncan.slater said:
"Why isn’t there a Hero all over the news, and New Years Honours list!!! What an amazing Brave act!! He really is a Hero!!!!!"
@rui.prasatya wrote:
"Much respect to this young hero. Humanity at its finest."
s@oren_w_lynge commented:
"What a story. My 6 year old son, has just beaten cancer, and this just makes me, sad and happy at the same time."
See the post below:
Lady who beat cancer celebrates in grand style
Legit.ng previously reported that a South African lady who beat cancer celebrated her feat online in grand style.
Monica Sithole overcame the dreaded disease after several months of chemotherapy.
After overcoming the ailment, the young woman said she felt unstoppable.
Source: Legit.ng