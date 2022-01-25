A teenager has wowed many online with the love and kindness he has demonstrated towards a fellow human

Rhys Langford who is suffering from bone cancer has been told he has only a few months to live

When he heard of Jacob Jones, another child suffering from cancer, he donated his life savings to help save his life

When he was 18, Rhys Langford was diagnosed with bone cancer. Although he has gone through 16-month chemotherapy to correct the condition, it turned out the disease returned.

Now, Rhys has been told by his doctors that he has only a few months to live on earth because the disease has taken a serious toll on his health.

Rhys Langford hailed for being kind. Photo credit: @ladbible

Source: Instagram

He hears of another kid suffering from cancer

Just recently, Rhys heard of a kid who lives in the same town of Ebbw Vale, Wales as himself. The 6-year-old kid named Jacob Jones is also fighting cancer.

Rhys immediately set up a GoFundMe for Jones and also made a personal donation of 1000 pounds to enable the kid to get treatment.

Why I made the donation

On why he decided to donate the huge amount to Jones, Rhys wrote:

"As many of you know, I started my cancer journey when I was 18. Reading about Jacob and his own fight and his cancer relapse has really upset me. I know nothing can be done for me now, but as one of my last wishes, I would like to help Jacob and help him fight this awful disease."

Social media users hail Rhys for his show of love and kindness

The post has made many emotional online. People who commented on the post shared on Instagram by @ladbible praised Rhys for his care. Some of the comments go as follows:

@duncan.slater said:

"Why isn’t there a Hero all over the news, and New Years Honours list!!! What an amazing Brave act!! He really is a Hero!!!!!"

@rui.prasatya wrote:

"Much respect to this young hero. Humanity at its finest."

s@oren_w_lynge commented:

"What a story. My 6 year old son, has just beaten cancer, and this just makes me, sad and happy at the same time."

See the post below:

