A Nigerian lady has attracted attention online when she said she used one of the ASUU strikes to learn a valuable skill

Onyekaonwu Victory said during her undergraduate days she used one of the strikes to learn installations of CCTV cameras, intercom and fire alarm systems

Now, she says she's making so much money as she works as a contractor to government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals

Perhaps, it won't be wrong if it is said that for Onyekaonwu Victory, ASUU strike was what she needed to learn a valuable and helpful skill from which she's now making money. According to the lady, she learnt CCTV, intercom and fire alarm installation during one of the ASUU strikes.

In a story she posted on LinkedIn, Victory said she has always known herself to be technically inclined. The computer engineering graduate said she initially wanted to study medicine but had to switch after failed attempts to gain admission.

Her words:

"During my undergraduate days, I used one of the usual ASSU strikes period to learn installations of CCTV cameras, intercom and fire alarm systems. Nobody in my family knew I was going to learn installation skills otherwise they would have discouraged or even disowned me.

"But for the past 9 years, I have handled major projects for government institutions, corporate organizations and individuals. And everyone in my family now boasts about my skills even more than my certificate."

Social media users react

Many reactions immediately followed her story. Some of the reactions go as follows:

Geoff. Otunyo wrote:

"Amazing. Thanks for sharing Onyekaonwu Victory. Parents should begin to think outside the box regarding the conventional pathway their children should take. The more handy skills a child can grab, the better. Coupled with their academic qualifications. Why not send your kid to learn technical skills during holidays rather than extra-mural lessons?"

Oluwatoyin Olayemi said:

"This is inspiring. Thanks for sharing. You can become anything you set your heart at irrespective of your gender."

Oluwatosin Akinwande wrote:

"Gone are the days when women have to leave the masculine jobs for the men while they face theirs. Now, it is about what can fetch you money in as much as you have the ability and the power to do it."

