One of the first things an immigrant experiences in another country is a huge cultural shock that comes from seeing things done differently.

Some Nigerians who went abroad for the first time were amazed that things considered luxuries are common in their new countries.

Two different brands of cars and a Rolls Royce Phantom was used in the videos. Photo source: @instablog9ja, @mufasatundednut

Source: Instagram

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three different times Nigerians were stunned to find beautiful vehicles used as public transport.

1. Mercedes Benz as taxi

A Nigerian man whipped out his camera to capture the moment he saw a Mercedes Benz car being used as a cab in Europe.

In his commentary, he stated that the vehicle is the same many internet fraudsters (yahoo boys) are "killing themselves" over in Nigeria.

Many people who reacted to his video were equally amazed as some of them said that it shows how poor Nigeria is.

2. Oyinbo showed off his new taxi

A Nigerian man had to tell a white man to open the car he just got for his taxi business so he can show to people back home how their dream vehicle is being used.

The man was astounded that such a vehicle would serve mass transit. He had to ask the man again if he really bought the vehicle for his public transport business.

The Nigerian man lamented that back in Nigeria, only rickety cars are considered for taxis.

3. Rolls Royce Phantom as taxi

A Nigerian was taken aback when he saw a Rolls Royce Phantom worth millions used as a taxi in Dubai.

He was more surprised that people went about their activities as the expensive vehicle drove by them on the road.

A Nigerian man (@icefunds01) who reacted to the video said:

"They use Rolls Royce Phantom as Taxi in Lagos too and hires for weddings…na you never fit afford to pay the fair."

Car as a mobility tool

While there are arguably no luxury cars used as common taxis on our roads, there are companies that give such for hire.

The shock Nigerians express when they see luxury vehicles being used for commercial transport abroad may reduce if we start seeing cars more as a mobility tool.

Source: Legit.ng