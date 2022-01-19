A young man who went online to narrate how he helped people to speak in tongues after preaching to them has generated reactions

Many people wanted to know how he was able to do it as some asked him what speaking in tongues seemed like

There were Nigerians in his comment section who faulted what he did and linked it with joblessness

A young man with the handle @jashuawonder has stirred massive reactions online when he revealed how he led four people to know the gospel.

The Christian said that he was able to also help them speak in tongues. The man revealed that he is so happy about his kingdom achievement.

The man prayed with one of his new converts. Photo source: @joshuawonder

How is it possible?

A photo he attached to his Twitter post has him holding the hands of a man as both of them prayed together.

Many Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to his post as some people really wanted to know how possible it is to speak in tongues.

Read his post below:

At the time of writing this report, the post has gathered over 29,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Its__Henry said:

"Make sure you lead the camera man or woman too."

@ChinenyeNsoedo said:

"You guys are just too funny and unserious in this country Nigeria. Too much religion thing like seriously!!!, speaking on. Abeg, make i waka past...."

@mirabelleih_ said:

"I’m sorry but you CAN’T teach people to speak in Tongues!!! It’s a gift of the Holyspirit for crying out loud!"

@REAL_FANTHOM said:

"I thought speaking in tongues was a major responsibility of the Holy Spirit? Men have hijacked the lead role."

@FrancisLauretta said:

"At least he has solved one problem, everybody look for one to solve too."

@harladeen_ said:

"How you they lead people to speak in tongue tho cos the brother that wanted to lead me at Oau just they tell me to speak, speak and when I see say he won’t leave me cos I’ve got exam later that day I started speaking gshhdidhsvshzo (so he wld let me go read)."

Another man preached and "won" soul

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @ToyosiGodwin took to the social media platform to disclose that a thug named Sodiq gave his life to Christ after preaching to him.

He said some thugs had approached him to beg for money, and they walked away after he asked if they would listen to him.

@ToyosiGodwin said Sodiq, who asked for N200, decided to listen to him. He said he gave the young man N1,000 and the kind gesture made him cry.

Source: Legit.ng