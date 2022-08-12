A young lady chose to get a little "stiff" with her routine and entertained Mzansi with smooth choreography

The young scholar, Buhle, trusted her skills and decided to join in the fun by showing off cool moves in the popular robot dance challenge to the track, Salary, Salary

Buhle didn't miss a beat and attracted tons of social media followers, who made the clip go viral

Some people may have to practice in front of the mirror before showing off their skills on the dance floor, but it all comes naturally for one little hun named Buhle.

Performing her robot dance challenge routine on what looks to be a school's sports field, the young learner's books are out of sight as she breaks down the dance moves effortlessly to the famous Amapiano track, Salary, Salary. The song was released in April this year and features Mellow & Sleazy, Shaun MusiQ and F Teearse & Soul.

The dance might look simple, but many people have failed to cause the kind of reaction Buhle created on the SA Vibes social media page.

Facebook followers shared the video many times and left impressed reactions to Buhle's dancing talent.

Joseph Jozi Thulare commented:

"She's way better than the person who came up with the dance."

Lulu Mecks responded:

"This one Bontle Modiselle's daughter..."

Faith Lambert said:

"Smooth!"

Brian Mchuno replied:

"Raw talent rght here, I love it."

Shy girl dances beautifully in front of people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shy girl made to dance in front of people had dazzled with fine moves.

The video had started with the girl trying to flee the gathering but was quickly dragged back by kids and adults who thought otherwise.

The girl backed them all as if resigning to fate and began with a left-arm dance move. Feeling the vibe of the dance style, a lady joined behind her but stopped in her tracks as the girl quickly broke into a different dance move entirely - this time with her legs.

The adorable video of her lovely dance moves sparked hilarious reactions on social media.

