Two masquerades added a spark to proceedings at a nightclub as they stole the show with their display

The masquerades who appeared 'from nowhere' danced with great energy that people gave them attention while some sprayed money on them

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on the development with hints that it may become a new trend in nightclubs

Clubbers at a nightclub were taken off balance and amazed to find two masquerades performing in their midst.

In an emerging video, the two masquerades were the centre of attention as they showed off entertaining dance moves that got some clubbers spraying them money.

They lit up the nightclub Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Tunde Ednut who reposted the video on Instagram wondered if this may become a new trend in nightclubs.

According to him, the addition of masquerades may yet prove to be a creative way to spice things up at nightclubs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

"Nigerians like to spice things up. Them don add masquerade to spice up the groove of clubbing in a stylish way.

"What do you guys think about this concept?

"Them go dance like this till them finish club for morning."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@c3pictures_gallery thought:

"These ones are not gods kankan . They just wear costume ni."

@milkeyakpabioiphotography remarked:

"This country na real film i swear...... See masquerade na.... On great chilss.. chai @mufasatundeednut."

@vee_uduak opined:

"As naija no wan embrace there culture they gradually making dem embrace it."

@oluwakiey wrote:

"E be like sey person dey give Oga ori sef for the session.. doings."

@mcelvisjcfrn thought:

"If masquerade dance now break Azul bottle who go pay ? So me and masquerade go Dey pee for the same toilet ? What if masquerade move my babe.. What if masquerade wan drag loud .. talk to me."

Masquerade requests for lady's phone number

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a masquerade was spotted asking a lady for her phone number.

The masquerade, obviously mesmerised by the young lady's curvy shape and beauty, requested for her number, and when she obliged, he asked if it was her WhatsApp number.

In the video which was shared on Twitter by JJ Omojuwa, the masquerade was flanked by some assistants as he chatted with the young lady.

Masquerade unmasks to beg for money in Owerri

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that a masquerade was captured in a video begging people for money in Owerri.

A short video making the rounds captured the moment the masquerade was unmasked to reveal the face of a man behind it.

Upon revealing his identity, the man with a smile on his face goes on to plead for money in Igbo language.

A man who appeared to be making a video of the masquerade is seen asking the 'beggar' if he is a masquerade or a human being.

Source: Legit.ng