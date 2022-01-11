A Nigerian mother is shocked that the accommodation in a Nigerian private university where she pays huge fees

The mother shared a video capturing the hostel and how it wasn't what she expected considering the huge fees she pays for her son

The video seen online has elicited reactions from many Nigerians who tried to compare the school with government universities

A Nigerian mum is not happy with the services she is receiving from a Nigerian private university where her son is a student. The woman says she pays huge school fees but the services seem not just worth it.

A video shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja showed a hostel accommodation which according to the mother, is not worth the N1.2 million fees she pays for her son.

The mother shared a video of the hostel. Photo credit: @instablog9ja

The video showed a wardrobe with a broken door inside what looked like a one-room apartment. Also, there was a one-sleeper, flat mattress on the floor.

The tuition fee is high

The woman who revealed how much she pays for her son went ahead to lament the state of the room assigned to him. An inscription seen on the video reads:

"My son just showed me the room he was asked to stay in after paying over N1.2 million as tuition fees."

The video quickly reminded Nigerians of their own hostels in the schools they attended. Some of the comments said the room was not comparable to government schools. Read some of the reactions below:

@mcmakopolo1:

"Awwwwww see chilling. That room for my school that year na 6 bonks go dey with 16 small mattress … then 24 people go they inside some rooms self people Dey lap people sleep."

@mr_hyenana:

"They are just playing with him naaa. 200l he will be upgraded to duplex with convertible swimming pool."

@damilolabilly:

"What's private about this accommodation now."

@0502.essentials:

"Why pay so much and not get comfort? Ko make sense nauu."

Watch the video below:

Vice-Chancellor orders closure of University of Benin

In another story previously reported by Legit.ng, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin ordered the closure of the university.

Prof. Lilian Salami also ordered that the students should vacate their hostels with immediate effect. Her order was in reaction to the protest that rocked the university.

Students of the university protested over a N20,000 fee charged by the school management as a penalty for late payment of their school fees.

