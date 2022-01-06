Against all odds and rising from their failed relationships, some single mums have held their heads high and strived in achieving their desired goals.

For some of them, it required they hawked or did menial jobs while fending for their kids and surely deserve their accolades and celebrations.

Serving as a motivation to others, Legit.ng spotlights 3 single mothers who hit their targets and made headlines with their inspirational feats.

1. Single mum graduates with a first-class

A single mum identified as Priscilla Akwagu was recently celebrated on social media for graduating from the university with a first-class.

According to her friend who shared the feat on Facebook, Priscilla bagged a degree from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) in Ghana and hawked on the street to fund her studies.

''Today, we had the chance to put a smile on the face of a superwoman who defied the odds to graduate with first-class honours from the University of Education.

''With the help of my sisters Rita Effi Darko, Perpetual Lomokie Akwada, and brother Suleman Manful Dadzie, we presented our small token of love to Priscilla Akwagu for striving to achieve such a feat despite all the obstacles that came her way. Her story is what I would title

“From bofrot seller to a first class graduate,'' her friend said.

2. Single mum of 4 passes bar exam after 10 years

A lady identified on Twitter as Naeche celebrated her mother finally passing her bar exams after trying for 10 years.

The unidentified single mum of 4 is seen in a viral video dancing hysterically before kissing the portrait of a man presumed to be her late husband.

While sharing the video, the excited daughter wrote:

"My mom finished law school in 2011 and has been studying for the California BAR exam while raising 4 kids & working full time for the past 10 years. today? SHE PASSED THE BAR!!!!! THAT’S ESQUIRE NOW!"

3. Single mum gets life-changing help

A single mum of one identified as Winifred Mwende had celebrated on social media as she showed off her furnished bedsitter days after posting pictures of her humble home,

Winifred was said to have been in a pitiable condition after leaving her abusive relationship and had taken to social media to seek help.

The help eventually came and saw a remarkable transformation in her life especially since her abode was previously so poor that she couldn't afford a bed to sleep in.

