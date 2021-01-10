A woman had reasons to celebrate after she passed the California bar exams

Her daughter shared a video of the woman dancing in joy over the good news

In her post, she revealed that her mum who is a single mother of 4 had been trying to pass the exams for 10 years

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Currently trending on social media is a video that captured the moment a woman received news that she passed her Bar exams in California.

Her daughter identified on Twitter as Naeche (@srrytothisman) shared the news and explained that she graduated from law school in 2011.

Naeche revealed her mother had been trying to pass the Bar exams for 10 years. Photo credit: @srrytothisman

Source: Twitter

For the past 10 years, she had been working and raising 4 kids all on her own. In the video, the woman is seen dancing hysterically before proceeding to kiss the portrait of a man presumed to be her late husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sharing the video, Naeche wrote:

"my mom finished law school in 2011 and has been studying for the california BAR exam while raising 4 kids & working full time for the past 10 years. today? SHE PASSED THE BAR!!!!! THAT’S ESQUIRE NOW!"

Watch video below:

In other news, a Nigerian man, Henry Ibitolu, is starting his year on a very good foot as he got a joint-funded scholarship for his PhD in future cities engineering from both the University of Edinburgh and the University of Glasgow.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

He said he is truly blessed to have secured the opportunity shortly after he completed a freely funded master’s degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Henry said that having to study at one of the top schools in the world is a big dream come true for him. It should be noted that the young man has started his programme and looks forward to the future with great hope.

Source: Legit Newspaper