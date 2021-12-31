The streets in America are not paved in gold after all if a recent revelation by a Nigerian lady who lives there is anything to go by

The lady was seen in a viral video lamenting how much money she spends in paying bills ranging from insurance to water bills

According to the lady, any amount she ends up sending home should be hugely appreciated because bills take up her income such that she has only little left

When you live in America, you pay bills, there is no escaping that fact. This much has been proved to be true by a recent video seen online.

In the video, a lady who is apparently a Nigerian Yankee was seen counting some Dollar bills and lamenting how much she spends on bills. The lady in question was allocating funds for each of the bills she has to pay to continue staying there.

At the end of the video, she said whatever amount of money she is able to send to people back home should be hugely appreciated because she has a whole lot of bills to pay.

According to her, she pays light bills, water bills, insurance, and phone bill. So because of the bill she pays, she says:

"So if I send money to you in Africa and you no appreciate am, God will punish you."

Social media users react

Some Nigerians on social media took to the comment section of the post shared by Instablog9ja to air their views. Here are a few of the comments:

@official_bobby_fredrick

"To those hustling legit to put food on their table n pay bills, God no go shame una."

@seyideassistant

"Bills and earnings are like 5 and 6, the more you earn the more you expend. The only safety net is to cut cost through lifestyle changes & low profile living."

@softstrength

"But at least you're getting quality of these utilities and services."

Nigerian lady becomes a US citizen 6 years after migrating to the country

Legit.ng has also reported how a Nigerian lady became an American citizen just 6 years after migrating to the country.

The lady identified as Janet Omogunsoye received several congratulatory messages for her feat. She said her next ambition was to get a well-paying job in the country.

Many people took to social media to congratulate Janet and wished her well on her job hunt.

