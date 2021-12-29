A woman was moved to tears the moment a stranger showed up and donated the whopping sum of $30,000 to her

The woman who is a professional barber had her shop destroyed by a devastating storm and since then has been out of business

A stranger showed up with the huge donation which will now help her to rebuild her destroyed shop and resume her barbing business

A kind stranger showed up for a woman who had her shop destroyed by a devastating storm. The woman was a professional barber who owned a shop but was pushed out of business by the tragic storm.

But her dream of ever going back to barbing again was restored when the stranger showed up and donated $30,000 to her. The woman was moved to tears as she was seen embracing the stranger in a viral video shared on Instagram by Charlie Rocket.

Charlie Rocket and the lucky barber. Credit: Charlie Rocket

The woman was asked what her dreams were, she said her dream was to go back to barbing, a business she had before the storm. She said in the touching video:

"My dream is being a barber. I don't have the greatest past. When I got my barber licence, it changed my life. So when you asked me what my dream was, that was it. Thank you so much. Thank you."

Charlie Rocket who organises the online pool of resources to help strangers passing through challenges thanks those who donated to the course. He said in an Instagram post referring to the lucky woman:

"We gave her $30,000 from all the donations you all made so she can rebuild her dream! Share this with 10 people who you know will cry! Every share helps bring in more donations so we can help more families and businesses who are impacted by the tornado."

Social media users praise those who give to a just course

A lot of people reacted to the post, praising the donors for their kindness and urging them to continue the good work. Here are a few of the comments:

@crystalloveshop:

"Y'all I am crying!! What an amazing thing you guys are doing!! All these people deserve it!"

@beautifullyme_85:

"People think God is supposed to come down on his chariot and save us. What people DON'T realize is God works through us. God bless you @charlie."

@whoisjessica

"Your such an amazing person with a heart of gold."

See the touching video below:

