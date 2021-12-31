A cancer patient raffled off his car to enable him to pay for his cancer treatment is lucky to get the car back from the winner

The winner of the raffle draw thought it wise to return the car to the original owner despite winning it in a fair draw

The man who won the raffle was seen handing over the documents of the vehicle to the man in a cheering video

To pay for the hospital bills he incurred treating cancer, a Mexican man had his car raffled off. He was lucky as the man who won the raffle draw decided to be human enough to return the car to him.

The man getting documents to his car. Credit: Good News Movement

Source: Instagram

A video shared on Instagram by Good News Movement showed the happy moment the man received his vehicle back in the presence of cheering people. According Good News Movement:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"A man in Mexico raffled off his Chevy truck to pay for stomach cancer treatments. He never expected the car to be returned to him."

Internet users react

Internet users who saw the inspiring video have the following to say:

@___vandrade:

"My husband says I cry too much when I come on this page & he’s totally right."

@intotheevening:

"This isn't sweet. this is devastating. our healthcare system is failing us and there's nothing cute about that."

@kalikat:

"Beautiful people and goodwill amongst men, but he should have never had to worry about paying for cancer treatments in the first place. It is absolutely criminal that a country would do that to its citizens."

@eliseazkoul:

"Absolutely beautiful act of kindness. Showing love to others when it matters most. God bless these humans, and anyone struggling like this right now. Prayers for love and healing."

@kymdouglas:

"This is the best they’re still are a few good people in this world we just don’t get to see them in the media."

See the heartwarming video below:

Young worker returns lost phone to the owner

In a related story also reported by Legit.ng a young man returned a lost phone to the owner and got praised for his act of kindness.

The kind man, identified as Nduduzo Dlamini found the lost phone in a car amusement park but decided to return it right away instead of keeping it for himself.

Nduduzo Dlamini who is a South African has received praises for his honesty as internet users described him as nothing but a good Samaritan.

Source: Legit.ng