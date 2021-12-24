A young girl has told her mum to learn how to do house chores, saying she would stop doing them

A video has emerged on social media in which a young girl could be seen arguing with her mother over house chores.

The girl expressed her dissatisfaction over the house chores her mother left for her. She asked why her mother does nothing in the chores and leaves everything for her.

Source: UGC

She urged her mum to add another child

She said she lays bed, cleans and arranges the house and told her mother to learn how to do these chores.

The girl told her mum to give birth to another child, adding that she would stop doing house chores in the house.

She said because her mother gave birth to her does not mean the latter would do nothing in the house.

Social media reacts

@eny2be.ek said:

"No that your mum does not know how to do house chores, she is just training you to be a better woman in the future when you are on your own. I had the same thought when i was young but now am using all what she has taught me in my life."

@bridgetmonchari stated:

"Children should be taught house chores yes... But not to become slaves in their parents houses.."

@greatman_gordon wrote:

"A sign of a nasty future to come Let' her fend for herself for one week."

@tharealodogwupillars opined:

"Lol... Having a child would forever give me a place amongst my ancestors... Having a smarty-pants like this, they'll fear me. Lol."

Little girl packs bag and leaves house after being scolded by her mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl had packed her bags after being scolded by her mum.

In the short video shared by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram, the kid looked visibly annoyed and struggled to gather her lunch box as well as another bag in readiness for her exit.

Her mum could be seen hilariously appealing to the kid to change her mind, a plea that seemed to be falling on deaf ears.

Like an adult, the kid stormed out of the house with her bags, stealing glances back at her mum.

Source: Legit.ng