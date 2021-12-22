An 18-year-old teenager from Louisville, Kentucky in US has tied the knot to her 20-year-old lover after dating for two weeks

Clara Bell agreed to marry Trey Bell on the same day he proposed in an impromptu wedding occasion on a Panama beach that cost them $200 (N82k)

Their parents weren't aware of the marriage occasion and only got to know after they became a couple at an occasion that had no guests

In a rare demonstration of love, two young lovebirds have tied the knot after dating for two weeks.

Mirror reports that 18-year-old Clara Bell and her 20-year-old boyfriend Trey Bell walked down the aisle at a beach wedding in Panama, US.

The duo tied the knot on the same day Trey proposed to her.

Why the hasty wedding

Daily Mail reports that the young couple saw the hasty $200 (N82k) marriage as the best way to commit to each other.

Trey and Clara briefly dated three years ago but parted ways thanks to being three states apart. However, they would reunite on social media platform Snapchat in September 2021 and discover that they still had feelings for each other.

Unsurprisingly, none of their parents were present at the impromptu wedding occasion that had only a minister and photographer due to how hasty it was done.

'Our families didn't attend because it was so last minute - it was literally just the two of us. There was a minister who we had come to the beach with a photographer, but that was it,' Clara said.

