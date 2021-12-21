Global site navigation

Man Singlehandedly Arrests a Thief, Recovers Stolen Item and Detains him Until Police Arrives
Man Singlehandedly Arrests a Thief, Recovers Stolen Item and Detains him Until Police Arrives

by  Israel Usulor
  • Praises are pouring in for a US man who singlehandedly nabbed a thief, recovered a stolen purse and also detained him until police arrived
  • The man named Deshawn Pressley volunteered and chased down a pickpocket who stole a purse belonging to an 87-year-old elderly citizen
  • The thief entered a supermarket in Lemon Township, Ohio and took off with the purse, but it was not his lucky day as he was quickly run down and arrested by Pressley

Deshawn Pressley has earned himself a Citizen Award for the rare bravery he displayed at a local supermarket where he helped an 87-year-old elderly citizen recover her stolen purse.

The Police in Lemon Township, Ohio made sure Pressley got the award after he helped them arrest a thief.

Deshawn Pressley seen hunting down the purse thief. Credit: NowThis
Source: Instagram

Pressley to the rescue

The thief was said to have walked into a local supermarket and taken off with a purse belonging to an old woman. But he was unlucky because he was chased and promptly arrested by Pressley who was also in the store.

In a video shared on Instagram by NowThis, Pressley could be seen chasing down the purse thief. He beat him up, dragging him all around the parking lot. He subsequently detained him until the police arrived. The suspect will now face felony charges of theft and robbery.

Asked why he intervened on behalf of the old woman, Pressley said he learned early in life to help elderly people in need because he was raised by his own grandmother. He stated:

'I’m glad I helped her, because she’s a wonderful, lovely lady."

See the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng had previously reported how a suspected thief died in his cell in Abuja after getting involved in a fight. The said thief, identified as Ogaga Ohore, was detained for robbing one Sunday Idache of his Techno phone.

But when he was arrested and detained by the Police authorities in Gwagwalada, Ogaga got himself involved in a fight inside the cell. It was reported that he wanted to be the leader of the cell.

A fight ensued when his ambition failed to go down well with his fellow inmates. The fight resulted in his death from injuries.

