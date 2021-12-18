A female birthday celebrant went bananas at her special day's dinner in a manner that has got many talking on social media

The irate lady to the surprise of her female friends at the occasion destroyed her birthday cake in one fell sweep of the hand

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral incident as many knocked the lady for her action while others wondered what may have fueled her action

Birthday occasions are special events in people's lives and celebrants usually try to make the most of it in terms of celebrations creating memories with their loved ones.

A lady's recent birthday celebration will surely not go down in a hurry, at least not in the memories of her guests, following the stunt she pulled at a dinner organized to celebrate her.

She destroyed her birthday cake Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

In a short video shared by @thetattleroomng on Instagram, the lady was flanked by friends and had her heads buried in her phone at a birthday dinner.

She suddenly raised her head up as if infuriated by something and expressed anger by destroying her birthday cake.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The lady's angry action took her female guests by surprise especially one who couldn't close her mouth, an expression of surprise.

The actual reason for her action could not be ascertained as of time of making this report.

Social media reacts

@__.ife.__ stated:

" Let's just know what we are doing, this kind of person can't be my friend....if it happens though, I will cut out of the cake,say sorry to her, and go home to enjoy the cake "

@bakerrtee opined:

"She's holding her phone... Looks like she got a bad text or something, and didn't feel like celebrating any longer."

@theonly337 remarked:

"Na to waka ooo before she go talk say she no like how I dea eat knack me bottle for head ... A o ni gba ibi ounje de inu sare(we won’t enter grave from where we are dinning). "

@westinacause3 reacted:

" even me I will do this Same see cake I use my money order for see what I am getting "

@flashybee thought:

"Leave the shi*tty table and she better find another friend to replace me since she has a destructive spirit inside her."

Guest caught frowning as man spoilt daughter with gifts on her birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a guest was caught frowning as a man spoilt his young daughter with gifts on her birthday.

The man arrived bearing a big black bag and went on to offload the items inside it. In a short video from the occasion, the man first surprised the celebrant by bringing out and lining on a table an array of shoes.

In an instant, the man followed up the shoes with smaller boxes of gift items and topped them with wads of cash.

The girl overwhelmed by the surprise screamed at the top of her voice and gave her dad a warm hug. Social media users however spotted a guest behind the girl and her father who wore a frown while other guests jubilated.

Source: Legit