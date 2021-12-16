A Nigerian man has celebrated his ability to keep money on social media by showing off his savings for the year

In a video showcasing him breaking his piggy bank, the man advised people to cultivate the saving habit despite the small money he showed off

Mixed reactions have trailed the development with many hailing the man for being able to keep money in a difficult year like 2021

As year 2021 draws to a close in a couple of days, Nigerians from all walks of life take to social media to review key moments in their lives as far as the year is concerned.

Some social media users in the same vein celebrate their achievements. A Nigerian man has celebrated his ability to save money in style.

The money was close to N9k Photo Credit: SensorSpot, Instagram/Screengrabs from video shared by @saintavenue_ent1

The excited man broke his piggy bank and counted his total savings which edged close to N9K.

In a video shared on Instagram by @saintavenue_ent1, the man enjoined his prospective viewer to inculcate the habit of saving money, stressing that it pays.

He expressed joy despite the small amount he was able to save in a period of 12 months.

Nigerians react

@bless_ing05 stated:

"He even try that money if I see am now na David dance I go dance."

@emmanuel.nwachukwu wrote:

"Omo this guy na ritualist ah swear... Where him see all this money?"

@iamfineszcollins8 thought:

"You con even get mind dey video am dem need to tie u flog."

@great__connolly remarked:

"Just use an buy cigar and alcohol and try again 2022 because problems no dey finish."

@waridave opined:

"Lol....when you put money in a piggy bank, you should have a mental calculation of the amount inside. You put 1k 6 times , 5h 4 times, how would you now expect to see 50k inside?"

