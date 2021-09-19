A Nigerian American man has inspired social media users on the power of saving no matter the circumstances

He could be seen in a video opening his piggy bank filled with dollar notes, saying he saved the money for six months

The video of the unidentified man was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut

A Nigerian American has advised people on the importance of saving as he flaunted the money he saved in his piggy bank for six months.

Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Wow! This Nigerian American man saved all these up only within 6months. He just broke his piggy bank. Even he didn’t know the money was this plenty. Chai! I no wan tag am, cause some people sabi beg. Learn how to save money, guys! Now wey Dollar don go up, I wonder how much all these will be in Naira. Hmmmmmmmmm!"

A Nigerian American man opened his piggy bank to fetch dollars notes he has been saving for six months. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The unidentified man could be seen breaking the piggy bank to show the dollar notes he was able to save in six months.

He said saving is important no matter the circumstance.

Social media react

Nigerian on Instagram soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@30bgnurse said:

"I opened mine it was almost empty. I no dey fit wait for all dis kind savings."

@precious_oni_ commented:

"Na who don chop dey save. Abeg make Una let me eat first."

@official_ybizzy wrote:

"It depends the job he's doing oooh. Maybe he's skilled worker.... unskilled worker can't save this in 6months but las las. Try dey save little by little.."

@sotayogaga said:

"Chai i cant wait for December to come. Kolo opening month."

@jicksonbaby commented:

"Na person wey get money dey save. May God bless us so we can save."

Nigerian man breaks his piggy bank to fetch naira notes

Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man got social media talking after breaking his piggy bank to fetch the naira notes he saved.

The man with the Twitter handle @Kingston_eze said he is no longer saving in the piggy bank because he wouldn't be able to save if he isn't alive. This means that he needed to spend the money to stay alive.

In his words:

"Na person wey dey alive dey save. I no do again."

Source: Legit.ng