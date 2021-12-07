A Nigerian man has celebrated graduating from the university in style after first having an F9 parallel in his NECO examination years ago

Mayowa Joshua Amusan not only graduated from the University of Ibadan with a first-class but finished as the best in his department

Mayowa who wrote WAEC 3 times before clearing his papers said he had initially shown reluctance to apply to UI because he feared failing the exams

A fresh Nigerian graduate, Mayowa Joshua Amusan, has inspired the internet with his incredible academic success story.

Mayowa graduated with a first-class from the University of Ibadan and was the best student in the department of agricultural economics.

He wrote WAEC 3 times Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Mayowa Joshua Amusan

He had F9 parallel in his first-ever written external exam

Taking to LinkedIn to celebrate the feat, Mayowa revealed that he failed all the papers in his first-ever external examination which is the National Examination Council (NECO).

Sharing a copy of the F9 parallel result, the graduate added that he was able to clear his WAEC papers after 3 sittings.

The young man said he proceeded to Polytechnic of Ibadan to further his studies.

He got into UI via direct entry

At Ibadan Polytechnic, Mayowa performed well, finishing with a distinction and decided to cross over to the University of Ibadan (UI).

As if suffering post-failure effects, Mayowa said he was reluctant to register for UI's POST-UTME as he feared not scaling it.

Thanks to his support system of family members and siblings, the bright scholar took the exam and got into agricultural economics where he has now written his name in gold.

In his words:

"My parents and siblings believed in me and God-willing I gained admission through direct entry into 200 Level to study Agricultural Economics. I not only made a first-class, but I graduated as the best in my department.

"With God, hard work, a loving family, and good friends everything is possible.

"Keep at it and DO NOT GIVE UP!"

Nigerians hail him

Topah grace Osuashi said:

"So inspiring;

"I love ur determination, it remind me of my quotes in school” No Excuse for Failure , if u fail, try again” Hemce, Strive till you succeed."

Ar. Adedayo Jeremiah Adeyekun stated:

"U're only a failure if you Decide to be. Lack of preparation and determination is the reason for failure.

"Congratulations and ensure that the flag remains flying."

Abdullahi Salawu wrote:

"This is big win Mayowa Joshua Amusan. Kindly accept my warm congratulations. I personally know what it takes to be a direct entry student. Having the brain is not enough in that journey, it requires intense commitment and determination to survive as a direct entry student.

"Finishing as the best student in your class as a direct entry is an uncommon feat. I’m sure your story will inspire young folks in polytechnics and also direct entry students who are still battling for survival. You deserve to be celebrated. More wins."

Dr. Abiodun Adeleke (Abbey) reacted:

"Congratulations to you Mayowa Joshua Amusan. You proved the possibilities in you against all odds and with the help of God and your tenacity with doggedness. Don't stay on that step of the ladder, please, kari go forward but enjoy this feat first. Win more bro. Cheers."

