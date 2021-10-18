A video showing an electric car in Ibadan has generated massive reactions on social media as a Nigerian told people its benefits

The man said the car also comes with solar power technology to make up for the lack of electricity

On the dashboard of the five-seater car is an android powered screen that is connected to a rear camera for a clear reverse view

A Nigerian man named Victor has showcased an electric car in Ibadan town of Oyo state. In a video shared by a Facebook user, Ayo Oyeniyi, the man gave a review of the car.

In the clip also, he revealed that the bonnet of the car like other electricity-powered vehicles does not have an engine.

Many people assumed the man made the electric car. Photo source: Ayo Oyeniyi

Car with cool features

To show that it was made with the bad power situation in the country in mind, the man said that the car can be powered through the sun.

Atop the vehicle sits a solar panel for that purpose. The man also opened the booth and the place the charger can be plugged in. The car comes with a reverse camera.

Watch the video below:

Company looking for him

Even though it was not mentioned in the video that the Nigerian man made the vehicle, many people assumed he did.

A subsequent post by the same Facebook user revealed that Management of the Automative Design Centre, in Zaria said they would like to support the man whenever he is located.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hamilton OluwaKayode Samuel said:

"Nigeria government or politicians will rather kill this rather than investing on it."

Ọladimeji Phidos Ọlásùpò said:

"Governor Seyi Makinde pls don't let this innovation pass you by Sir. This is the future. God bless the good work."

Rotimi Babasola said:

"Nigeria govt and billionaires over there won’t have time for this ingenuity. What they have time for is to sponsor bbnaija that will destroy generations to come. This is end-time anyway."

Jayeola Yusuf Ade said:

"They should just do it oo before one oyinbo from Canada take this one again. It is now time we value the genius among us."

Olanrewaju Olance Segun said:

"The electric car I believe wasn't made in ibadan but the person is only marketing it from there."

A brilliant student made a car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video that was posted on Instagram has claimed that a Nigerian student of Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA) built a car for his final year project.

A voice in the video asked the man if it was his final project. Afterwards, he said an effort would be made to send it to the Instagram blog for wide outreach.

In the clip, the automobile is named Merczy. The car has an intimidating wide front like an Escalade.

