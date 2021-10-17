A young Nigerian man identified as Adeola Joseph emerged as the 2020 best graduating student of the University of Ilorin and celebrated his feat on social media

The young man, who scored 196 in JAMB and finally became the best student of his set, has been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the University Merit Award

He also disclosed that he is the first graduate in his family, and many soon flooded the comment section of his post to celebrate with him

A young Nigerian man, Adeola Joseph, has taken to social media to celebrate his achievement after emerging as the 2020 best graduating student of the University of Ilorin.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to share the good news, Adeola said he had 196 JAMB score, adding that he is the first graduate in his family.

The young man scored 196 in JAMB and finally graduated as the best student of his set. Photo credit: Adeola Joseph

Source: UGC

In his words:

"Small boy with a big God! First graduate in my family!!! 196 Jamb Score!!! Humble beginning! But now. Best Graduating Student. 4.92/5.0.

"God lifted a nobody, from nowhere, made him somebody, without the consent of anybody."

Adeola has been selected as one of the beneficiaries of the University Merit Award for his outstanding achievement.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of Adeola's post to celebrate with him.

Tochukwu Chukwure said:

"Wow!! Congratulations!!"

Promise Ekpenyong wrote:

"Congratulations. You've done well. More wins."

Abiola Ayinla commented:

"Congratulations My fellow mathematician, My regards to prof Taiwo and Prof. Raruf. University of Ilorin.... Better by far."

Adamu Danjuma said:

"Congratulations, Scholar Adeola Joseph!"

Gbolahan Adeneye wrote:

"Congratulations Adeola Joseph."

Source: Legit