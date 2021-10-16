Former senator that represented Osun West District, Ademola Adeleke, has got many people talking after an old video of him emerged on social media

In the old video that was shared on Instagram, the former lawmaker could be seen dancing with the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and others

The video was taken during a rally of the All Progressives Congress when late Isiaka Adeleke was still alive

An old video of Davido's uncle Ademola Adeleke dancing with Rauf Aregbesola during an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally has emerged on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @goldmynetv, the senator that represented Osun West District displayed his amazing dancing skills while his late brother and ex-governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke, admired him.

Ademola Adeleke and Rauf Aregbesola displayed dancing skills. Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Apart from Aregbesola who wore white attire, other party members were decked in the same Ankara wax prints and they all held their symbolic brooms during the rally.

Ademola Adeleke was a member of the APC before defecting to the Peoples Democratic Party. He lost the 2018 governorship election and has declared his intention to run again in 2022.

Social media reacts

Many soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

An Instagram user with the handle @bigasset101 said:

"Make this man become president…I feel like he is always on Molly Vibe. There will 247 Happiness in the country."

@bkny_bee wrote:

"I just love this Adeleke, he has a childlike spirit."

@osalobua12 commented:

"Truly, no permanent friends and no permanent enemies in politics, only permanent interest."

@jimmy_makinj said:

"Happy man all the time."

@omoakin30045 wrote:

"I love dis man die."

