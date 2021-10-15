A woman named Becky Loos shared how a stranger helped her in her time of need

The mum said she realised that she had left her wallet at home on reaching the checkout counter at a supermarket

The distraught lady was about to leave without the items when a kind man offered to pay for them

A woman has expressed gratitude to a stranger who paid for her shopping after forgetting her wallet at home.

After Becky Loos left her wallet at home, a stranger paid for her shopping. Photo: Becky Loos.

Source: UGC

According to Becky Loos, she had already shopped, and the items she picked were scanned by the cashier when she realised she had forgotten her wallet in her child’s diaper bag.

Missing wallet

“After I couldn't find my wallet, the cashier and bagger graciously offered to suspend my order and put all my perishable items in a cooler so I could run home to get my wallet,” she said.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, according to the mum, she lives more than 20 minutes away from the store and by the time she made it back, more than an hour would have passed.

“It was already 7:00 and we still needed to eat dinner. I succumbed to the fact I would have to put an order in online and pick it up the following day,” she stated.

Loos explained feeling defeated as she had a lot to deal with at home since her husband had travelled.

“My son, who just got done helping me put everything on the conveyor belt, kept asking what was wrong.

"In my frustration and anger (toward myself), I said I didn’t have my wallet, and we had to leave,” she stated.

Good Samaritan

At that point, a man named Barry overheard the conversation and stepped in to lend a helping hand.

According to Loos, Barry inquired about the total amount, but she refused. However, he insisted, and she let him pay for it.

Barry then told her that he had been in a similar situation, and his late wife would have wanted him to help her.

He told her:

“My wife recently died and if she were here, she'd want me to help you. So, I'm doing it for her, too.”

A grateful Loos wrote:

“He was my saving grace this evening. He's a reminder that there's plenty of good out there."

Another kind stranger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Bear Taliferro Jr, put a big smile on the face of a family after overhearing their conversation in a supermarket he went shopping.

He said that he was in the shop when a little girl asked her mother what is wrong when she saw her mother’s eyes heavy with tears.

In response and with an emotion-laden voice, the mother told the girl that they cannot afford to eat that night.

Source: Legit