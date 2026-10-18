Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan Duguri, Executive Secretary of BASHCMA, died in a road accident in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State alongside four of his children

Governor Bala Mohammed confirmed the tragedy, describing the deceased as a close personal friend and classmate, as well as a key figure in Bauchi's health sector

Funeral prayers for the deceased were scheduled to hold at the palace of the District Head of Yalwan Duguri at 11:00am on Sunday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan Duguri, the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Health Contributory Management Agency (BASHCMA), has died in a road accident at Yalwan Duguri in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, taking four of his children with him.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed said the loss was felt deeply both as a public figure and as a personal friend, describing Duguri as his classmate and close companion.

Bauchi health chief and 4 children die in a road crash. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, the governor confirmed the deaths in a condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado.

Significant loss for Bauchi's health sector

Mohammed said Duguri had been central to the growth of the state's health contributory management system and had worked to expand access to healthcare, particularly for people with limited means.

The governor also noted that Duguri was a valued member of Bauchi's medical team during Hajj operations in Saudi Arabia, where his commitment to the welfare of pilgrims was well regarded.

"As Executive Secretary of BASHCMA, the deceased played an important role in advancing the state's health contributory management system and supporting efforts to make healthcare more accessible to the people, especially the less privileged," Mohammed said.

One of Duguri's sons, Suleiman, reportedly survived the crash. The governor prayed for his full recovery and offered comfort to the rest of the bereaved family.

Governor calls for prayers and solidarity

Mohammed described the tragedy as a monumental loss to Bauchi, saying the deceased had distinguished himself through "dedication, commitment, and an unwavering passion for improving access to healthcare services for the people."

He acknowledged that words fall short of capturing the pain the family now carries, and he urged Bauchi State residents to rally around them with compassion during this difficult period.

The governor prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, accept their good deeds, and grant both Alhaji Ibrahim Ladan Duguri and his children eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.

Funeral prayers for the deceased are scheduled to take place at the palace of the District Head of Yalwan Duguri at 11:00am on Sunday.

18 passengers, 2 others killed in road crash

Legit.ng also reported that a truck with failed brakes crashed into multiple vehicles on Hawan Kibo Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday evening.

Eighteen passengers inside a Hummer bus died after the vehicle caught fire following the collision, while two motorcycle riders also lost their lives.

FRSC Sector Commander Adelaja Ogungbemi confirmed the cause of the crash and said personnel had been deployed to the scene.

Source: Legit.ng