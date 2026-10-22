A High Court in Adamawa State convicted three men for kidnapping two Catholic priests in February 2025

The Adamawa ruling marks the seventh death sentence secured by the DSS in 2026 alone

Five earlier death sentences were handed down across Ekiti, Abuja, Katsina, Kogi, and Sokoto courts this year

A High Court of Adamawa State has sentenced three men to death following their conviction for kidnapping two Catholic priests, Reverend Fathers Matthew Dutsemi and Abraham Sauman, in February 2025.

Justice Christopher Mapeo delivered the judgment on Thursday, finding Taledo Demiel, Namomai Medan, and Mikaila Yusuf guilty on multiple counts, including criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, harbouring a kidnapped person, and negotiating to receive ransom.

List of death sentences DSS secured in 2026 Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The court imposed the death sentence on all three men for kidnapping, armed robbery, and related offences.

Thursday's ruling represents the seventh death sentence secured by the Department of State Services (DSS) in 2026.

Ekiti and Abuja death sentences

On May 20, 2026, the Ekiti High Court sentenced Ibrahim Abubakar and Abdullahi Abubakar to death by hanging for kidnapping.

About two weeks later, on June 3, 2026, a Federal High Court in Abuja handed down death sentences to four men — Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Alqasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, and Abdulkareem Idris — for the June 2022 massacre of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Katsina, Kogi, and Sokoto rulings

On June 15, 2026, a Katsina High Court sentenced Hauwa'u Mukhtar, a female arms courier, to death by hanging. The following day, a Kogi High Court condemned Jibrin Halilu to death for kidnapping and murdering his neighbour in Obajana.

A week later, on June 22, 2026, a Sokoto High Court sentenced three men — Muhammed Yusuf Sallau, Jabbi Ahlaji Yale, and Kabiru Muhammed — to death by hanging for terrorism and transporting arms.

Latest Sokoto ruling before Adamawa

On September 28, 2026, a Sokoto High Court sentenced Ibrahim Usman, also known as Dan Iyali, to death by hanging over his role in the killing of three kidnapped persons in the state. That ruling preceded Thursday's Adamawa judgment as the sixth death sentence in the DSS's 2026 tally.

NTA reported the Adamawa ruling on X here:

Source: Legit.ng