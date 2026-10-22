Breaking: DSS Secures 7th Death Sentence in 2026, Full List Emerges
- A High Court in Adamawa State convicted three men for kidnapping two Catholic priests in February 2025
- The Adamawa ruling marks the seventh death sentence secured by the DSS in 2026 alone
- Five earlier death sentences were handed down across Ekiti, Abuja, Katsina, Kogi, and Sokoto courts this year
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
A High Court of Adamawa State has sentenced three men to death following their conviction for kidnapping two Catholic priests, Reverend Fathers Matthew Dutsemi and Abraham Sauman, in February 2025.
Justice Christopher Mapeo delivered the judgment on Thursday, finding Taledo Demiel, Namomai Medan, and Mikaila Yusuf guilty on multiple counts, including criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, armed robbery, harbouring a kidnapped person, and negotiating to receive ransom.
The court imposed the death sentence on all three men for kidnapping, armed robbery, and related offences.
Thursday's ruling represents the seventh death sentence secured by the Department of State Services (DSS) in 2026.
Ekiti and Abuja death sentences
On May 20, 2026, the Ekiti High Court sentenced Ibrahim Abubakar and Abdullahi Abubakar to death by hanging for kidnapping.
About two weeks later, on June 3, 2026, a Federal High Court in Abuja handed down death sentences to four men — Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza, Alqasim Idris, Jamiu Abdulmalik, and Abdulkareem Idris — for the June 2022 massacre of worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.
Katsina, Kogi, and Sokoto rulings
On June 15, 2026, a Katsina High Court sentenced Hauwa'u Mukhtar, a female arms courier, to death by hanging. The following day, a Kogi High Court condemned Jibrin Halilu to death for kidnapping and murdering his neighbour in Obajana.
A week later, on June 22, 2026, a Sokoto High Court sentenced three men — Muhammed Yusuf Sallau, Jabbi Ahlaji Yale, and Kabiru Muhammed — to death by hanging for terrorism and transporting arms.
Latest Sokoto ruling before Adamawa
On September 28, 2026, a Sokoto High Court sentenced Ibrahim Usman, also known as Dan Iyali, to death by hanging over his role in the killing of three kidnapped persons in the state. That ruling preceded Thursday's Adamawa judgment as the sixth death sentence in the DSS's 2026 tally.
NTA reported the Adamawa ruling on X here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng