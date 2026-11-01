The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control partnered with the Adamawa State Government to investigate two suspected Ebola cases in Yola

Both suspected cases were isolated and had samples collected for laboratory testing amid concern over a possible spread beyond the FCT

The NCDC urged the public to stay calm and seek immediate medical attention if they develop any symptoms linked to Ebola exposure

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that two suspected Ebola cases reported in Yola, Adamawa State, have both returned negative results following two separate rounds of laboratory testing.

The NCDC disclosed this in a statement posted on its official X handle on Sunday, November 1, saying the agency had been working alongside the Adamawa State Government to investigate the reports. Both individuals were isolated, and samples were collected and subjected to testing before the results cleared them of Ebola virus disease.

FCT remains the only confirmed case

The health authority said the index case previously confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory remains the sole laboratory-confirmed Ebola case recorded in Nigeria so far. No additional confirmed cases have been reported beyond that initial instance.

Public urged to seek medical help early

The NCDC called on Nigerians to remain calm and rely only on information from official government and public health sources rather than unverified reports.

The agency also advised anyone who develops symptoms that could be consistent with Ebola to seek medical care without delay. Symptoms to watch for include fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, and unexplained bleeding. People experiencing any of these, particularly after potential exposure through travel or contact with a confirmed or suspected case, should inform healthcare workers of their history at the point of care.

See the new statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng