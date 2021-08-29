No financial/business expert in Nigeria today tells the story of how successful privatisation can be without using the telecommunication sector as the first point of reference.

But the telecommunication sector didn’t become a success story just by the “switch of a button”, it took the foresight and the daring efforts of some business leaders.

Globacom, the first indigenous private telecommunication company in Nigeria, clocks 19 on Sunday, August 29. Photo credits: Andrew Esiebo, Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Facebook/Glo World

Prominent among such business leaders is one of Nigeria’s most successful billionaire businessmen, Mike Adenuga; the man who sees success where many see roadblocks and impossibilities.

In 1999, when the oil sector was virtually the only “beautiful bride” getting the most attention from both local and foreign investors, Adenuga daringly diversified into the telecommunication industry.

As the goal-getter that he is, he secured the conditional GSM licence in the same year.

After a few years of careful and strategic planning, Globacom Limited, the first indigenous private telecommunication company in the largest economy in Africa, was officially founded on 29 August 2003.

Fondly known by Nigerians as Glo, Globacom Limited clocks 18 on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Since its establishment, Glo has been playing a frontline role, breaking new grounds and showing the way where others thought there was no route.

As Globacom Limited marks 18 years of unlimited connection, it is apt to curate and celebrate the impressive records the company has set and broken in its almost two decades of existence.

1. One million subscribers within nine months

Within its first year of operation, Glo became the fastest growing GSM operator not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent.

It achieved a record 1 million subscribers in Nigeria in nine months!

2. The innovator of per-second billing

At the time when other operators thought it was impossible, Glo introduced per-second billing in Nigeria.

The customer-centric move by the telecom company endeared it to many Nigerians and the subscriber base grew exponentially.

3. Ease of SIM card acquisition

As part of its efforts to deepen telecommunication penetration in Nigeria, Glo also demystified SIM card acquisition.

At the time when getting SIM cards were not only expensive but also a big deal, Glo distributed them free to customers.

4. The second-largest telecom operator in Nigeria

With over 50 million subscribers which are still growing fastly, Glo is Nigeria's second-largest telecom operator.

5. Second largest mobile operator in terms of market share

According to Nairametrics, Globacom controls the second-largest share of the mobile market with over 27.7% market share.

6. The first telecom to build a submarine fibre-optic cable

Living up to its name as a trailblazer, Globacom also made history as the first telecom company to build a high-capacity submarine fibre-optic cable, popularly known as Glo-1, the first successful submarine cable from the United Kingdom to Nigeria; with the attendant high increases in internet speeds and download rates with resultant significant improvements in online technologies.

7. COVID-19 response

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria in 2020, the federal government imposed a lockdown as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

To help Nigerians and other residents in the country abide by the lockdown measures while also staying productive and entertained, Glo launched a Stay At Home Data plan.

The data plan, among other benefits, offers Globacom Internet subscribers 20% more data when they subscribe to a data bundle.

Meanwhile, the Mike Adenuga Foundation (MAF), a non-profit organisation established by the selfless founder of Globacom, Adenuga Jr., also donated N1.5 billion to the federal government and the Lagos state government to support the fight against the deadly virus.

This was just one of the crucial interventions the MAF has been involved in since its establishment.

8. The promoter of Nigerian/African sports and entertainment

As a pan-Nigerian and African company, Globacom has over the years invested heavily in the continent’s sports and entertainment industries.

Sepp Blatter/Dr Mike Wale Adenuga - 10.02.2009 - Glo Caf Awards - Election du joueur Africain de l'annee 2008 - Lagos - Nigeria, Photo credit: Andrew Esiebo /Icon Sport

In terms of sponsorships, Glo has at various times sponsored the CAF African Player of the Year Award, the Nigerian Premier League, the Nigerian national football teams, the Nigerian Football Federation, the Glo International Half Marathon, Eyo, Ojude Oba, Eleghe festivals, among others.

9. Making waves in Ghana

In 2012, Globacom launched its services in Ghana, one of the continent’s economic giants. Since then, the telecom giant has gone to acquire millions of faithful subscribers, making it one of the largest market shareholders in the West African country.

10. Mobile TV with premium content

As it marks 18 years of excellence, the Nigerian telecommunications giant has launched Glo TV.

Glo TV is an innovative TV streaming service on Android, IOS apps and web for watching live linear TV, Video on Demand and catch-up content.

This new service is set to positively alter the television landscape in Nigeria as it will beam highly sought-after television content to millions of subscribers via their desktop and mobile handheld devices. It is powered by the reliable Glo 4G technology which ensures a pleasant streaming experience.

