Lagos Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi released a public statement after Nigeria confirmed an imported Ebola Bundibugyo case in Abuja

Abayomi urged Lagos residents to stay calm but vigilant, warning that early Ebola symptoms can look like malaria or other common viral illnesses

The commissioner gave specific guidance on what residents should do if they suspect exposure before visiting any healthcare facility

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has released a public statement asking residents to remain calm following the confirmation of an imported case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said 44 close contacts had been identified and tracing was already underway.

Abayomi says anyone who suspects Ebola exposure should contact public health authorities. Photo credit: Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images/@followlasg

Source: UGC

Abayomi said Lagos State has continued to strengthen its capacity to prevent, detect and respond to outbreaks involving high-priority pathogens.

The commissioner asked the public to rely only on verified health information.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via his X handle on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, @ProfAkinAbayomi

What Lagos residents should watch for

The commissioner warned that early symptoms of Ebola can closely resemble those of malaria and other common viral illnesses, making prompt testing and medical assessment critical.

Under Lagos State health policy, anyone with a fever must first take a rapid diagnostic test for malaria before using any antimalarial medicine. If that test comes back negative, a healthcare professional should then assess other possible causes.

Abayomi said the approach is designed to support timely diagnosis and prevent complications from untreated conditions.

He also called on residents to practise regular hand hygiene and avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone who is sick, particularly people who have recently travelled from areas where Ebola transmission is ongoing.

What to do if you suspect exposure

The commissioner said anyone who suspects they may have been exposed to Ebola should contact public health authorities for guidance before going to a hospital or clinic. For other health concerns, residents were advised to reach the Lagos State emergency lines or visit the nearest primary healthcare centre.

Abayomi stressed that early detection and prompt reporting are key to saving lives and containing any potential spread.

Nigeria confirms Ebola: 3 key facts to know

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed an Ebola disease case in the Federal Capital Territory on October 21, 2026.

The Federal Government activated surveillance and response efforts through the NCDC and relevant health authorities following the confirmation.

Nigerians raised concerns online about delayed detection and the absence of information on the patient's travel history from DRC.

Source: Legit.ng