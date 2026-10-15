A bureau de change operator testified as Prosecution Witness 19 in the ongoing fraud trial of former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello

The witness told the FCT High Court in Abuja that over ₦1.4bn moved through his accounts for foreign currency purchases within two months

The witness said he delivered all converted dollars to a man named Abba Adaudu, whose companies he linked to the transactions

A bureau de change operator has told the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Maitama, Abuja, that transactions worth ₦1.425 billion passed through accounts linked to him for the purchase of foreign currencies between December 15, 2021, and February 21, 2022.

Jamilu Abdullahi, who appeared as Prosecution Witness 19 (PW19) in the ongoing trial of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, gave the testimony on Thursday, October 15, 2026, before Justice Maryanne Anineh. He was led in evidence by prosecution counsel Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

Bureau de Change alleges that Yahaya Bello spent ₦1.425bn on foreign currency in 2 months Photo Credit: @OfficialGYBKogi

Source: Twitter

Abdullahi told the court that a man named Abba Adaudu instructed and funded all the foreign exchange transactions, and that he personally delivered the converted US dollars to Adaudu on each occasion, either at his own office or at Adaudu's office in Area 8, Garki, Abuja.

Cash lodgments and transfers linked to Adaudu

While the court examined Exhibit AR, which covered transactions from July 2021 to April 2022, the witness confirmed several ₦10 million cash lodgments made through the Lokoja branch of a bank. "My lord, I confirm the cash lodgments of Ten, Ten million Naira by Abba Adaudu from the Lokoja branch. My lord, I confirm I received the cash lodgments. It wasn't for gift but for a forex transaction," he said.

For cash deposits of ₦9 million, ₦8 million, and ₦8 million recorded in his name at the Lokoja branch on February 22, 2022, Abdullahi denied making them himself. "In fact, I have never been to that branch in my life, but my name has been used as a beneficiary as any other person's name can be used as the receiver, and it was a dollar transaction for Abba Adaudu," he told the court.

He gave the same account for lodgments recorded against his name on March 10 and 11, 2022. On how different names appeared in transaction records, he said: "My lord, I get to know the cash was paid on Abba Adaudu's behalf because whenever he makes a lodgment of cash in my account, the indicating narration is Abba Adaudu or Jamilu Abdullahi or any other name of their choice."

Large transfers through company accounts

Regarding his company, Kunfayakun Global Limited, Abdullahi confirmed a ₦100 million credit from Keyless Nature Limited via FCMB, Zone 4, in 2021, which he attributed to Adaudu. He also confirmed a separate ₦400 million transfer linked to Keyless Nature Limited, as well as multiple ₦100 million transfers totalling ₦600 million from Ejadams Essence Limited on February 18, 2022. He told the court that Ejadams Essence Limited belonged to Adaudu.

"My lord, I always send the converted forex to Abba Adaudu. All the transactions at the Lokoja were from Abba Adaudu," he said.

Bello faces charges of alleged money laundering totalling ₦110.4 billion brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Read the full report from the EFCC on X here:

Malami asks EFCC chairman to recuse himself

Legit.ng earlier reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari's minister of justice and AGF, Abubakar Malami, has called on the current chairman of the EFCC to recuse himself from his investigation.

Malami gave the reason for demanding that the EFCC chairman step aside in his matter and called on the AGF and Minister of Justice to take action.

The former minister also claimed that he was being witch-hunted by the EFCC over his defection from the ruling APC to the ADC.

Source: Legit.ng