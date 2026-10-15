My fiancé forgot the baby monitor was on — Then I heard someone in our bedroom

Beatrice had spent months wondering whether postpartum depression was making her too suspicious. Then a woman's voice came through the nursery camera and asked her fiancé, Steve, if he was sure Beatrice would not return.

We had a six-month-old baby and a wedding we kept postponing.

Our bills also seemed to arrive faster than we could pay them.

Steve had started working late and checking his phone during dinner.

He would wake up irritated over things that had never bothered him before.

"I'm just under pressure, Beatrice."

I wanted to believe him.

After Gideon was born, I struggled more than I expected.

Some mornings, I cried before I even got out of bed.

Other nights, I lay awake long after the baby fell asleep, convinced I was failing at everything.

Steve said he understood, but over time, he began treating every concern I raised like another symptom.

If I asked why he came home late, I was overthinking.

If I noticed him hiding his phone, I was being anxious.

If I said I felt alone, he told me he was doing the best he could.

So I stopped asking as many questions.

I tried to become easier to live with.

Last weekend, I took Gideon to my parents' house so they could spend time with him.

My mother, Grace, had been asking for weeks.

My father, Evans, had already bought enough baby toys to fill an entire room.

Steve was supposed to come with us.

"I can't go," he said. "I'm too far behind at work."

"You've worked late every night this week."

"Exactly. That's why I need the weekend to get my work done."

I shifted Gideon against my shoulder.

"We haven't spent a weekend together in months."

"Beatrice, please don't start."

I went quiet.

That sentence had become common since Gideon was born.

"Please don't start."

It meant I was too emotional.

Ever since I had been diagnosed with postpartum depression, Steve said I was too much.

He said he never knew which version of me he was coming home to.

So I started making myself smaller.

I stopped mentioning that he guarded his phone or showered the second he got home.

I wanted us to survive.

I thought that meant becoming easier to love.

On Saturday morning, Steve left for what he said was a few hours at the office.

He kissed Gideon's head.

Then he kissed my cheek.

"I'll call tonight."

I drove two hours to my parents' house.

Grace took Gideon from me before I had both feet through the door.

"My sweet boy."

Evans looked at me and frowned.

"I have a baby who is a lot to deal with."

"You looked tired before the baby."

Grace shot him a warning glance.

He lifted both hands.

"I meant she should rest."

I took a nap while my parents watched Gideon. When I woke up, I helped my mother make lunch.

I was cutting tomatoes when my phone suddenly started playing static.

I looked at the screen.

The baby monitor app was pinging.

The camera was mounted in Gideon's nursery at our house.

At first, I assumed the app had glitched.

But when I opened it, I heard a woman laugh.

It was soft and close to the microphone.

I stopped moving.

Grace looked over.

I held up one finger.

The woman laughed again.

Then Steve said, "Come on, she's over two hours away. Stop worrying."

I felt my stomach twist.

I turned the volume up.

I called Steve.

He declined the call.

I called again.

It went straight to voicemail.

Then the woman spoke.

Steve chuckled.

"Trust me. We have plenty of time."

The knife slipped from my hand and hit the cutting board.

Grace whispered, "Beatrice."

I grabbed my phone and ran into the hallway.

He didn't answer.

There had to be another explanation, I told myself.

This could be a friend or a coworker.

Maybe someone who was helping with the house.

But no innocent explanation included laughter in my bedroom and a man saying his fiancée was two hours away.

"Give him to me."

Evans stood.

"What happened?"

"I need to go home."

Grace came in behind me.

"I'm fine."

"You are shaking."

"I said I'm fine."

The words came out louder than I intended.

Gideon was startled and began to cry.

I took a breath.

"I'm sorry. I need to go."

Evans grabbed his keys.

"I'll drive."

"No. If I'm wrong, I don't want both of you there."

I looked down at Gideon.

"I need to see it myself."

My parents tried to stop me, but I had already thrown the diaper bag over my shoulder.

Grace caught my wrist at the door.

"Call us the second you get there."

The drive home felt endless.

I kept replaying the audio in my head.

"She's over two hours away."

"Trust me."

"We have plenty of time."

The audio had stopped.

Once, I thought I heard footsteps.

Once, a door closed.

Then silence.

I tried to convince myself I had misunderstood.

Maybe the woman was joking.

Maybe my mind, already fragile from months of exhaustion, had turned nothing into something terrible.

That was what Steve would say.

He would tell me I was spiraling.

He would tell me I had not been myself since Gideon was born.

By the time I pulled into the driveway, my hands were shaking so badly I could barely turn off the car.

I carried Gideon inside.

The living room was empty.

Steve's shoes were near the stairs.

A woman's red coat hung over the back of a chair.

I stared at it.

I placed Gideon in the downstairs playpen.

He looked up at me, wide-eyed and calm.

"Mommy will be right back," I whispered.

I climbed the stairs one careful step at a time.

Our bedroom door was partly open.

"Just give me a few more weeks."

A woman answered, "You keep saying that."

I pushed the door open.

Steve sat on our bed.

Beside him was a woman I had never seen.

She had blonde hair, red lipstick, and no shoes.

Her hand rested on Steve's knee.

For several seconds, no one moved.

Then she looked at me and smiled.

She did not seem nervous or guilty.

"Oh," she said. "Is this your wife?"

Steve stared at the floor.

"Yeah."

The word hit me harder than if he had shouted.

We were not married yet.

The woman smirked.

"Then do what you promised you'd do if she ever caught us."

Steve slowly stood from the bed.

He started walking toward me.

I stepped backward into the hall.

Instead, I pulled out my phone and hit record.

I wanted to have evidence of whatever he was going to say.

"Go ahead," I said.

Steve stopped.

"What?"

His face changed.

"Beatrice, put the phone down."

"No."

The woman stood too.

But her confidence had slipped.

I pointed the camera at her.

"Who are you?"

She folded her arms.

"Helen."

"How long have you been sleeping with my fiancé?"

"Stop recording."

I moved around him.

"How long?"

Helen looked at Steve.

He shook his head.

I pressed harder.

"Does she know about our son?"

Helen's eyes moved toward the hallway.

"Of course I know about Gideon."

My blood ran cold.

"How?"

Steve said, "Beatrice, please."

Helen's expression sharpened.

"What do you mean, how?"

"How do you know our son's name?"

"He talks about him."

"How long have you known Steve?"

Her jaw tightened.

"Almost a year."

The room tilted.

I had been pregnant for most of that year.

Steve reached for my arm.

I jerked away.

"Do not touch me."

Helen looked confused now.

He closed his eyes.

Helen's voice rose.

"You told me the baby wasn't even yours."

I lowered the phone slightly, but it was still recording.

"What?"

"He said Gideon wasn't his son."

Steve spoke quickly.

"That is not what I said."

She turned on him.

"Yes, it is. You told me she had cheated before the pregnancy. You said you were staying until she got better."

"Got better from what?"

Helen stared at me.

"Your postpartum depression."

For one terrible second, no one spoke.

Then I looked at Steve.

He swallowed.

"I can explain."

"You told her Gideon isn't yours?"

"Things got complicated."

"What got complicated?"

That seemed to scare him more than screaming would have.

Helen stepped away from the bed.

"You said you were sleeping in the guest room."

I laughed once.

It sounded broken.

Helen went pale.

"You said you had already ended the engagement."

I held up my left hand.

The ring was still there.

Her eyes moved to it.

"You introduced me to your mother."

That was the next blow.

His mother had met Helen.

As his girlfriend.

Helen began pacing.

"You said Beatrice was unstable. You said you couldn't leave because you were afraid she'd hurt herself."

My illness had become his cover story.

Every hard morning, every tear, and every time I doubted myself.

He had taken all of it and turned it into a lie that made him look noble.

Helen pointed at him.

"He borrowed KSh 1,500,000 from me."

"For what?"

Helen looked at me.

"He said we were saving for a place."

Steve whispered, "Helen, please stop."

"No. You don't get to shut me up now."

"There are transfers, messages, and apartment listings. He promised we would move in together after the baby was born."

I sat down on the chair by the door because my legs stopped working.

Steve crouched in front of me.

"Beatrice, listen to me."

I raised the phone.

He froze.

"I made mistakes," he said.

"How many?"

"What?"

"How many women?"

Helen gave a bitter laugh.

"So you've been lying and cheating all this time?"

Steve looked desperate now.

"I was under pressure. The baby, the wedding, your depression, and work."

There it was.

I stood.

"You have one hour to leave."

His face went blank.

"Beatrice."

"Both of you. Get out!"

"I didn't know he was lying. I truly believed that you two were done."

I looked at her.

Part of me wanted to hate her.

But the shock on her face was real.

She had believed she was his future.

Steve had built two lives and made us both think we were the special one.

Helen moved toward the door.

Then she stopped.

"I'm sorry."

I did not answer.

Steve stayed. He was still trying to beg for my forgiveness.

"We need to talk."

"No. We are done."

"We have a child."

"The child you said wasn't yours. You don't deserve him."

"You can't take Gideon from me."

"I am not discussing custody while you are standing in the bedroom where you brought your girlfriend."

"She is not my girlfriend."

I looked at him.

He realized too late how stupid that sounded.

He answered immediately.

"Beatrice?"

"I need you."

His voice changed.

"We're coming."

"Bring Cole."

Steve heard the name.

"You've asked him to bring your family lawyer?"

"I told you to leave."

"This is my house too."

"The deed is in my name."

When we bought the house, Steve's credit had been poor. The mortgage and deed were mine.

He knew that.

He had simply forgotten it mattered.

My father arrived two hours later with my mother and Cole.

Evans walked straight past Steve and lifted Gideon from the playpen.

She did not ask what happened.

She saw my face and wrapped both arms around me.

Steve started crying.

"I love her."

My father turned.

Steve flinched.

Cole calmly explained that Steve needed to take his essential belongings and leave.

Formal issues could be handled later.

Steve packed two suitcases.

He kept trying to speak to me.

I did not answer.

The next morning, I printed a list.

Temporary custody proposal, financial disclosure, return of keys, and collection of remaining belongings.

No private conversations without written records.

When Steve came back with Cole present, I handed it to him.

He looked exhausted.

I said nothing.

"I'll end it with Helen."

I almost smiled.

"It is already over with Helen."

His face crumpled.

"No."

"What about Gideon?"

"You should have thought about him before telling another woman he wasn't yours."

He looked down.

That was the moment I knew there was nothing left to save.

I filed for primary custody and canceled the wedding.

I shared the recording online and explained why Steve and I were no longer together.

I did not protect Steve from embarrassment.

I had spent too long protecting him from consequences.

Helen sent me copies of every message and bank transfer.

Some evenings, I sit on my porch with Gideon on my lap.

The house is quieter but safer.

I still have difficult days.

But the voice in my head no longer sounds like Steve telling me I am too much.

It sounds like my own.

The woman I had been becoming around him was small and quiet.

She apologized for taking up space.

She doubted what she heard and what she felt.

That woman is gone.

Gideon reached up one evening and touched my cheek.

"We're going to be just fine," I whispered.

For the first time in a long time, I believed myself.

If your partner told someone else your baby was not his, could any apology ever repair what that sentence destroyed?

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