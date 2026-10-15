Thailand introduced a Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme targeting high-potential individuals seeking to live and work in the country

The LTR Visa covers four categories of applicants, including wealthy retirees, remote workers, and highly skilled professionals in targeted industries

Foreign workers applying under the Highly Skilled Professionals category must meet strict income, health insurance, and qualifications requirements

Thailand has officially launched a Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme, setting out specific requirements for foreign workers and professionals who wish to live and work in the country on a long-term basis.

The programme is designed to attract what the Thai government describes as "high-potential" individuals, with the aim of strengthening Thailand's position as a regional hub for both living and conducting business. The country already hosts numerous multinational corporations and ranks among Asia's most visited tourism destinations.

Thailand lists 4 requirements for foreign workers to get long-term resident visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Thailand's LTR Visa is split into four distinct categories: Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly Skilled Professionals. Each category is tailored to a specific group of individuals, with its own set of eligibility conditions.

Thailand's LTR visa requirements for skilled professionals

The Highly Skilled Professionals category targets experts and professionals working within Thailand's designated industries, including roles at business entities, higher education institutions, research centres, specialised training organisations, and government agencies.

1. To qualify under this category, applicants must demonstrate a minimum average personal income of USD 80,000 per year over the preceding two years. Those employed by Thai government agencies are exempt from this income threshold.

2. Applicants whose annual income falls below USD 80,000 but remains at least USD 40,000 can still qualify, provided they submit additional supporting documents, such as a certificate for a master's degree or higher in science and technology.

3. Applicants must also be employed under contract by either a Thai or foreign company operating within one of Thailand's targeted industries, or alternatively provide evidence of expertise in fields specified by the Board of Investment (BOI).

4. On the health coverage front, applicants are required to hold a health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of USD 50,000. Those already receiving social security benefits in Thailand are exempt from this requirement. As an alternative, applicants may deposit and maintain at least USD 100,000 in a bank account held in their name for a minimum of 12 consecutive months.

The programme represents a significant step by Thailand to draw skilled global talent, offering both tax and non-tax benefits to successful LTR Visa holders. Full details of the programme are available through Thailand's Board of Investment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng