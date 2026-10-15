Late singer Toluwanisings’ comment about mortality trends after his death

An old Instagram comment by Toluwanisings about keeping malice resurfaced after his death, drawing widespread attention online

The singer had warned about the danger of harbouring malice, asking how one could recover if the person they cut off suddenly died

Fans and followers flooded the resurfaced post with reactions, many sharing personal stories about estranged relationships and death

A comment left by Nigerian singer Toluwanisings weeks before his passing has gone viral, with many noting the eerie timing of his words in the aftermath of his death.

The post, which the singer originally shared on Instagram two weeks ago, resurfaced following his demise and quickly drew the attention of thousands of users who found his message hauntingly relevant.

Reactions as Toluwanisings' old comment about death resurfaces. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

In the comment, Toluwanisings reflected on the consequences of holding grudges, describing the act of keeping malice as "a very dangerous thing."

The gospel singer posed a sobering question to his audience, asking what would happen if the person someone was harbouring bitterness towards suddenly died, and whether the surviving person could ever truly move on from the guilt.

Toluwanisings continues trending after demise. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

"You that ODI (malice), it's a very dangerous thing. Imagine the person you are keeping malice with dies. How can one recover from it. The regret will be forever," he wrote.

Here is the Instagram post about the comment made by the singer:

Fans react to singer's prophetic words

The comment drew a wave of emotional responses from users, many of whom shared their own experiences with estrangement and loss.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@hodclothing.ng shared:

"It has happened to me, I malice my ex until he died at DANA crash 2012 omg I cried ehhhh like I cried with so much pain and regret."

@madam_ify wrote:

"Someone I stopped speaking to died and theres absolutely nothing to recover from.. we played our parts in each others lives and that is that..its their time..everybody go leave the earth.. i dont regret,i dont even feel anything ..leave emotions aside sometimes..what if they did you dirty?"

@theperfectgiftandsouvenirs commented:

"That's why it's not good to carry anger to bed.. Me ah don repent."

@aina_orosun222 said:

"There is nothing in the world."

@queentaiworebecca reacted:

"I don't understand this emotional manipulation. I keep malice with someone the person con kpai na me kill am? what's wrong with y'all brains"

@bitcoin_trader_b4_ig wrote:

"Omo I no Dey regret anything. Dey ur dey abeg."

The resurfaced comment has continued to trend, with many users describing Toluwanisings' words as a powerful reminder to mend broken relationships before it is too late.

Toluwanisings' last recorded video surfaces

Legit.ng reported that the final WhatsApp status of late gospel singer Toluwanisings surfaced online days after his sudden death, sparking emotional reactions among fans and social media users.

The video captured the musician complaining about an outfit he reportedly paid N85,000 to have sewn, expressing dissatisfaction with the finishing while friends around him laughed.

The resurfaced clip drew attention as fans reflect on what would become one of the singer’s final recorded moments. Since news of Toluwanisings’ death emerged, social media has been flooded with heartfelt tributes from fans and colleagues mourning the late singer.

Source: Legit.ng