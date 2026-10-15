Ireland's immigration authority has outlined the full list of documents required from foreigners applying for long-term residency in the country

Applicants must submit proof of continuous residence, employment records, and colour copies of all passports and immigration permits

A fee of €500 is required to complete the process, and applicants have just 28 days to pay after receiving their approval letter

Ireland's immigration service has published detailed requirements for foreigners seeking long-term residency permission, covering everything from mandatory documents to the fee structure applicants must follow.

According to the Irish Immigration Service, those applying for long-term residency must submit a completed application form alongside full colour copies of all past and current passports or Irish Residence Permit (IRP) cards, showing all immigration stamps. A copy of the current IRP or GNIB card is also required.

Ireland lists documents foreigners need for long-term residency application. Photo: Getty

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Ireland long-term residency: Employment and residency proof required

On the employment side, applicants must provide either a copy of their employment contract or a letter from their employer clearly stating when they started work and the terms of their engagement. Full colour copies of all employment permits issued by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment must also be included.

Beyond employment, applicants are required to demonstrate that they have been living continuously in Ireland. Acceptable evidence includes tenancy agreements, bank statements, and State-issued documents. The immigration service has warned that poor quality documentation will not be accepted.

Ireland long-term residency: €500 fee and 28-day deadline

A fee of €500 applies to all successful applications. Rather than being paid upfront, the fee is requested after an application is approved. The Irish Immigration Service sends a letter of approval containing payment instructions, and applicants have 28 days from that date to complete the transfer electronically to the Department.

Once payment is confirmed and proof of payment submitted, a letter granting long-term residency for five years is issued. Applicants must then register this permission through the ISD Online Registration Portal, which enables them to work in Ireland without needing a separate employment permit.

The immigration service has stressed that missing the 28-day payment window carries serious consequences. Applications that remain unpaid within the deadline will be closed without any reminder from the Department. Anyone who wishes to proceed at a later stage should be prepared for delays, as some steps in the process may need to be repeated from the beginning.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng