Elma Aveiro spoke publicly about her brother's shock exit from Portugal's Nations League camp last month

Ronaldo walked out after being benched during a 2-1 win over Norway and clashing with manager Jorge Jesus

Their mother also reacted emotionally to the Al-Nassr forward's dramatic departure from the national team

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Elma Aveiro, has cast serious doubt on whether the 41-year-old will ever represent Portugal again, saying a return to the national team is "more likely a no than a yes."

Aveiro, who is 53 years old, made the remarks at a book launch on Wednesday, weeks after her brother's abrupt departure from Portugal's Nations League squad sent shockwaves through European football.

Cristiano Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp after falling out with head coach Jorge Jesus over a lack of playing time. Photo by SOPA Images

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, Ronaldo left the squad following a turbulent sequence of events: he was named among the substitutes during Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway, and a disagreement with manager Jorge Jesus over how the situation was handled led to his exit from camp.

Ronaldo later published a nearly 2,000-word statement setting out his version of events and suggesting he had not closed the door on international football.

His sister, however, offered a less optimistic outlook, The Sun reports.

"I think both [Ronaldo and Jesus] are hurt," Aveiro said.

"It was a situation they experienced, not me, I'm speaking for my brother. I think it's a situation that's stalled, we'll see what happens. I don't know, it's very complicated. When we're betrayed, it's very difficult to go back to normal."

Notably, the book launch where Aveiro made these comments was also attended by Jorge Jesus himself.

Aveiro criticises Portugal's football establishment

Beyond the immediate fallout, Aveiro expressed frustration at what she sees as a lack of appreciation for Ronaldo's extraordinary service to the Portuguese national team.

"My feeling is one of sadness because the Portuguese people unfortunately forget what has already been done and think that things should be done differently now," she said.

"I'm speechless, it's very difficult to see my brother go through this. He is one of the people who least deserve this."

Ronaldo's mother shared a similar emotional response, admitting she was moved to tears by her son's dramatic exit from the squad.

Portuguese Football Federation issues statement

The Portuguese Football Federation responded to Ronaldo's departure by confirming that an automatic suspension was in effect.

Despite that ruling, the Al-Nassr forward is expected to be eligible for selection when Portugal's November fixtures come around.

In Ronaldo's absence, Portugal have continued their Nations League campaign, picking up wins against both Denmark and Norway, with the record-breaking forward watching the matches from home.

Whether he will ever pull on the national shirt again remains uncertain.

Ronaldo makes decision over Portugal future

Legit.ng previously reported facts about Ronaldo’s decision to remain available for Portugal after leaving the squad amid a reported clash with coach Jorge Jesus.

At 39, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored more than 130 goals for his country and may yet continue playing for Portugal beyond a possible farewell appearance.

Source: Legit.ng