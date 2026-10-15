Breaking: PDP Suffers Major Loss as Top Ex-Commissioner Resigns
- Former Ekiti Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, officially defected from the PDP to the APC at a ceremony in Orin-Ekiti
- Ogun cited dissatisfaction with the PDP's direction and Governor Biodun Oyebanji's record as reasons for her decision to switch parties
- APC leaders in Ido/Osi Local Government Area received Ogun alongside other defectors, pledging equal rights for all new members
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A former Ekiti State Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring her support for both Governor Biodun Oyebanji and President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The defection took place at a ceremony held at Ogun's country home in Orin-Ekiti, where the APC's chairman in Ido/Osi Local Government Area, Hon. Adewumi Aina, received her and other new entrants into the party on behalf of the State Working Committee.
Why Ogun left the PDP
Ogun, who served as Commissioner for Works under former Governor Ayodele Fayose, said she originally joined the PDP at the start of her political career to serve the people of Ekiti. Over time, she grew disillusioned with the party's direction, saying the PDP had lost its way and could no longer offer her the platform she needed to make a meaningful contribution to the state.
She added that she was joining the APC with supporters drawn from across the state, and that the group planned to begin grassroots campaigns across wards in Ido/Osi Local Government to help consolidate the party's base. She also made clear that her move was not driven by any ambition to contest positions held by existing party leaders, but to work alongside them and strengthen the party from within.
Ogun noted that her combined experience in the private sector and public service had prepared her to contribute to both the APC's growth and Ekiti State's broader development. She also commended former governors Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni and Fayose for their leadership and support for Oyebanji's administration.
APC leaders welcome defectors
Receiving the new members, Aina described Ogun as a valuable addition to the APC and urged existing members to welcome all defectors without discrimination, ensuring they enjoyed equal rights and privileges within the party.
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Former Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, praised Ogun's record in office and expressed confidence that her political experience and wide network of contacts across communities in Ido/Osi would help deepen the APC's support in the local government.
Yomi Ayorinde, the lawmaker representing Ido/Osi Constituency II in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, also called on Ogun to put her experience to work in building the party's presence across the local government area.
PDP branded bus campaigns for Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a branded PDP bus campaigning for President Bola Tinubu in Bayelsa began circulating online
The footage drew sharp reactions from Nigerians who criticised the opposition's failure to present a united front against Tinubu
Tinubu faces two declared challengers ahead of the 2027 elections, with Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi running on different party platforms
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng