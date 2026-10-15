Nigeria ranked 92nd globally, with access to 45 destinations, according to the supplied passport ranking data

The Nigerian passport ranks above 14 countries listed below it, including Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Lebanon and Pakistan

Singapore topped the ranking with access to 193 destinations, while Afghanistan ranked last with 22 destinations

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Henley Passport Index has ranked the Nigerian passport 92nd globally, with holders able to access 45 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance, according to the supplied passport ranking data.

The Index measures access for international travel and does not determine eligibility for work visas, student visas or permanent residency in other countries.

Nigeria's passport secures a higher position than 20 countries in the global index. Photo: Osarieme Eweka

Source: Getty Images

The ranking places Nigeria above 14 countries and territories listed below it, including Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Lebanon, South Sudan, Sudan, Libya, Eritrea, Sri Lanka, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Nigeria shares the 92nd position with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti and Laos, which also have access to 45 destinations.

List of countries Nigeria's passport ranks above

Based on the supplied ranking, the Nigerian passport ranks above the following countries and territories:

Country Global rank Destinations Turkmenistan 93rd 44 Myanmar 94th 43 Ethiopia 95th 41 Lebanon 95th 41 South Sudan 95th 41 Sudan 95th 41 Libya 96th 39 Eritrea 97th 38 Sri Lanka 97th 38 Iran 98th 37 Palestinian Territory 98th 37 Bangladesh 99th 35 North Korea 99th 35 Nepal 100th 34 Somalia 101st 32 Yemen 102nd 30 Pakistan 103rd 29 Iraq 104th 28 Syria 105th 25 Afghanistan 106th 22

The data show that Nigeria ranks above 20 countries and territories in the supplied list, rather than 14.

Singapore leads the ranking

Singapore holds the first position, with access to 193 destinations. Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates share second place, with 188 destinations each.

Sweden ranks third with access to 187 destinations, while several European countries, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, share fourth place with 186 destinations.

At the bottom of the ranking, Afghanistan occupies 106th place, with access to 22 destinations.

The ranking compares passports by the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a traditional visa before travelling. Entry requirements can differ by destination.

Several countries are below Nigeria in global ranking and visa-free access Photo: royalty-free

Source: Getty Images

What Nigeria's passport ranking means

Nigeria's passport has improved in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, rising to 92nd place in October 2026 from 94th in October 2025.

Nigeria's improved ranking suggests a modest gain in its relative position among the world's passports. The increase from 44 to 45 accessible destinations also points to a slight expansion in travel access, based on the figures provided.

However, travellers should note that entry requirements differ by destination.

Some countries may offer visas on arrival or require electronic travel authorisations, while others may impose conditions on passport validity, supporting documents and the length of stay.

4 countries approved for visa-free entry in the US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Citizens of four countries can enter the United States without obtaining a visa, although the conditions governing their travel and length of stay differ.

According to the US Department of State, Canadian citizens generally do not need non-immigrant visas for tourism and certain other temporary visits.

Canadians can usually stay in the country for up to six months, depending on the admission decision made by US authorities.

Source: Legit.ng