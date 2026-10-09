Former President Olusegun Obasanjo joined the 59th anniversary memorial of the 1967 Asaba Massacre, calling on survivors and families of victims to forgive

The Asagba of Asaba, Epiphany Azinge, responded that healing required a sitting president to publicly apologise to the people of Asaba

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said researchers estimated more than 1,000 people died in the massacre, demanding national recognition

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on the people of Asaba to embrace forgiveness and work towards reconciliation as Nigeria marked 59 years since the Asaba Massacre of 1967.

Obasanjo participated virtually as chairman of the anniversary memorial on Wednesday, describing the killings as one of the most painful episodes of the Nigerian civil war. He said the war was an unfortunate event that should never have occurred and revealed that he wept after receiving documents on the massacre from Chuck Nduka-Eze, the Isama Ajie of Asaba and convener of the Asaba Massacre Memorial.

Asaba Massacre: Former President Olusegun Obasanjo reflects as Asaba people demand a presidential apology Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

"We may not forget, but we have to forgive," Obasanjo said, urging the Asaba community to prevent such tragedies from ever happening again.

Asagba demands presidential apology

The Asagba of Asaba, Professor Epiphany Azinge, pushed back on the call for forgiveness, insisting there could be no genuine closure or healing until a sitting Nigerian president, which the current one is President Bola Tinubu, publicly apologised to the people of Asaba. He also questioned Obasanjo's "never again" appeal, pointing to the Odi killings, which took place during Obasanjo's own time as president.

Despite his firm stance on justice, Azinge made a notable reconciliation gesture during the event. He publicly proclaimed forgiveness for the family of Ibrahim Taiwo, a colonel in the Nigerian Army at the time of the massacre, after retired Major-General Ahmed Taiwo, the colonel's son, had expressed regret and apologised on behalf of his father and family for any act or omission that contributed to the tragedy.

Oborevwori calls killings unjustifiable

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented at the event by Secretary to the State Government Kingsley Emu, said researchers and community historians put the death toll at more than 1,000 people. He said the state would continue to support efforts to secure national recognition of the massacre and the creation of a permanent national memorial.

Nduka-Eze told attendees that preparations for the 60th anniversary were already under way, with efforts focused on establishing a permanent memorial centre that would carry the story of the massacre to a wider audience.

Enotie Ogbebor, son of the late Colonel Paul Ogbebor, who was credited with intervening to save lives during the tragedy, said the proposed memorial site would serve as a reminder to all of humanity that no innocent life should be lost unfairly. The Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Achebe, also addressed the gathering on the themes of restitution, reconciliation and forgiveness.

Olusegun Obasanjo speaks on Asaba massacre as people demand a presidential apology from President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Getty Images

Atiku accuses President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar accused the APC Campaign Council of misrepresenting the outcome of the Mambilla arbitration ruling.

His spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, issued a press statement on September 18, 2026, demanding APC cite exact tribunal paragraphs.

Atiku also drew a contrast between the Mambilla claims and the 1993 US court forfeiture decree against President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng